Market Street on ramp to I-70 Westbound Closure Postponed

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that the 90-day Market Street on ramp to I-70 Westbound closure scheduled for Monday May 23, 2022 has been postponed

until further notice. Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns

and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the

project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

