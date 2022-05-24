Registration is now open for Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices Conference 2022

SAE Media Group reports: The 3rd Annual Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices Conference is set to return in October 2022

LONDON, NON UNITED STATES OR CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAE Media Group is delighted to announce the 3rd Annual Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices Conference, taking place on the 10th and 11th of October 2022, in London, UK. The 2022 Conference theme is the on-body device design and development whilst also engaging in the latest advances in connectivity and digital health applications for wearable devices with industry perspectives from big pharma representatives.

Chair for the conference is industry expert Cedric Gysel, Manager, Health Care Solutions and Design, Johnson & Johnson.

Interested parties can register for the conference at http://www.wearable-injectors.co.uk/PR1EIN and take advantage of the early bird offer to save £400 which expires 31st May 2022.

By attending the conference attendees will have the opportunity to:

•Engage with key regulatory updates surrounding digital health and medical devices

•Discover advances in device design and development for large volume delivery via on-body injectors

•Explore the key drivers of novel drug products for the development for on-body injectors

•Hear insights into the growing potential of digital health to improve patient experience and treatment

• Develop your understanding of design strategies for connectivity and digital health

Building on the success of previous years, SAE Media Group’s 3rd annual Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices Conference will offer delegates peer-to-peer networking with industry experts including heads and directors of Novo Nordisk, AstraZeneca, and more.

View the programme and speaker line – up at at http://www.wearable-injectors.co.uk/PR1EIN

