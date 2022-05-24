Lightweight Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipe (RTP) Market Emerging Trend | By Key Players, Product , Application and Region

Emergen Research Logo

Increase in the adoption of RTPs in the oil and gas industry and the reduction in installation cost are key factors driving the market growth

Lightweight Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipe (RTP) Market Size USD 5.65 Billion in 2020, Market Growth –at a CAGR of 6.8%, Market Trends – Technological advancements Lightweight Reinforced Thermoplastic” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global lightweight Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipe (RTP) market is expected to reach a market size of USD 9.63 Billion at a rapid CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. The rapid growth in the market can be attributed to the rise in the usage of RTPs in the oil and gas sector. Rapid and continuous innovations and technological advancements in the field of lightweight RTP also supports the rapid growth of the market. Increasing demand for pipes with superior temperature and pressure resistance is also a driving factor for growth of the market. Advantages of RTPs such as durability, corrosion resistance, low maintenance and low cost are the key factors contributing to the growth of the market. Being lightweight, RTPs require less man power and time for installation. This reduces the installation cost.

Companies profiled in the global Lightweight Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipe (RTP) Market:

H.A.T-Flex, Saudi Aramco National Oilwell Varco, OPR Offshore Pipelines & Risers Inc., Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co., Shawcor and Wienerberger AG, Baker and Hughes, and PES.TEC

Key Highlights of Report

In January 2021, Baker Hughes used new composite flexible pipes to expand non-metallic materials for onshore pipelines. Its aim was to create a sustainable and economic alternative to steel pipes.

In April 2020, Non-metallic Innovation Centre (NIC) and SoluForce entered into a partnership to conduct research and development of RTPs. The main purpose of the research is to increase the operating pressure and temperature of RTPs while transporting hydrocarbons.

Oil and gas segment revenue is expected to register a relatively rapid growth rate over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing pipe replacement activities in the developed countries.

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented global Lightweight Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipe (RTP) Market based on product type, reinforcement type, end-use, and region:

Product type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Metallic

Non-metallic

Reinforcement Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Dry Glass Fiber RTP

Aramid Tape RTP

Glass Fiber Epoxy Laminate RTP

Steel RTP

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Water & wastewater

Oil & Gas

Mining and others

Subject matter experts behind the study dive deep into the competitive landscape to assess the top performers across the world and unearth the strategies that have given them a competitive edge over others operating in Lightweight Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipe (RTP) Market industry. Other vital aspects including the market share, size and growth rate for the forecast period, 2020 - 2028 also forms an important of the study and valuable resource for business owners, stakeholders, and marketing personnel planning to zero in on their business strategy.

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Features of the Lightweight Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipe (RTP) Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

