Findings for Recovery of $3,999 issued against Hamilton County Mathematics and Science Academy

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office issued findings for recovery Tuesday of $3,999 against a Hamilton County school for sales tax payments and other improper disbursements.

The issue was included in an audit report covering the Hamilton County Mathematics and Science Academy’s financial books for fiscal 2019 (July 1, 2018, through June 30, 2019).

Among other issues, auditors determined the Academy paid sales tax totaling $2,264 on various purchases, though the school is exempt from such payments, and the funds could have been used for educational purposes.

Auditors also determined the Academy spent $1,110 on bank overdraft fees and $625 on purchases that lacked supporting documentation verifying they were proper.

The findings for recovery were issued against the Academy’s former Treasurer and current Principal. The members of the school’s board of directors are jointly and severally liable for repayment.

