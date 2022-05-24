Flame Retardant Plastic Market Outlook By Product, Application, End-User and Forecast 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Growing demand for flame retardant plastic from the aerospace & defense sector is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Flame Retardant Plastic Market Size – USD 45.73 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.8%, Market Trends –Rising demand for thermoplastic to reduce carbon emission” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global flame retardant plastics market is projected to be worth USD 61.87 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The flame retardant plastics market is observing high demand attributed to the growing demand from the aerospace and defense sector. A rise in the number of flying hours necessitates the implementation of enhanced safety measurements for on-flight passengers, crew, and valuables. Fire hazards in an aircraft are a leading cause of aircraft accidents and maybe averted by deploying an appropriate flame retardant plastic in the design and manufacturing of an aircraft and interior furnishing. Besides, the use of flame retardant plastic makes the aircraft lightweight and decreases fuel consumption, thereby improving the mileage.

Building & construction products require to cater to several performance requirements that are of immense significance in multi-storied residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. Flame retardant plastic aids in providing safety to the building structure and saving the lives of the occupants.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Covestro AG, DuPont, SABIC, Borealis AG, Huntsman Corporation, Olin Corporation, BASF SE, LyondellBasell, Showa Denko AA, and HEXION Inc., among others.

Key Highlights from the Report

In October 2019, Polymaker, a firm engaged in advanced additive manufacturing materials, entered into a partnership with Covestro AG for the introduction of three innovative multipurpose polycarbonate-based additive manufacturing materials for several industrial applications.

Brominated flame retardant plastics find usage in electrical & electronic equipment, including computers, televisions, radios, washing machines, and refrigerators. Also, these are used in also used in automotive and building & construction applications.

The carbon fiber reinforced polymers find substantial consumption of flame retardants due to its extensive usage in the production of aircraft components such as the cockpit, tanks, bulkheads, payload fairing, wing-body fairing, seat components, and doors.

Europe contributed to the second-largest market share in 2019 due to the increasing application of flame retardant plastics in the aerospace and automotive sector, along with a rise in the number of construction projects in Eastern Europe. Besides, stringent legislative regulation for the use of environmental-friendly flame retardant materials is causative of the market growth in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global flame retardant plastic market on the basis of material type, polymer group, application, and region:

Polymer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyolefin

Polyurethane

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Polycarbonate

Epoxy

Polyester

Others

Polymer Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Thermoset

Thermoplastic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Aerospace & Defense

Electrical & Electronics

Wire & Cable

Pipe & Tank

Transportation

Building & Construction

Marine

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Flame Retardant Plastics market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Flame Retardant Plastics market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Flame Retardant Plastics market.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit:

Thank you for reading the report.

