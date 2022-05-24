Demand of Plant-Based Milk Market: Analysis by Countries, Size, Share, Top Players, Application, and Future Opportunities Forecast to 2022-2030 By Reports and Insights

The high nutrition value of plant milk and other major driving factors is expected to favor the rise in the global plant-based milk market.

Reports and Insights has published a new report titled, "Plant-Based Milk Market: Opportunity Analysis and Future Assessment 2022-2030" analyzed By Category (Organic, Conventional), By Form (Liquid, Powder), By Source (Fruits, Rice, Nuts, Soy, Others), By Product Type (Soy Milk, Almond Milk, Coconut milk, Cashew Milk, Hemp Seed Milk, Rice Milk, Oat Milk, Peanut Milk, Pea Milk, Hazelnut Milk, Macadamia Milk, Flax Milk, Walnut, Other Product Types (Spelt Milk, Banana, etc.)), By Flavor Type (Original/Unflavored, Flavored (Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry, Coconut, Mocha, Berry, Hazelnut, Other), By End-Use (Infant Formula, Dairy Products (Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Butter, Spreads, Ice Cream, Frozen Dessert), Bakery & Confectionary, Milk & Milk-based Beverages, Retail Sales), By Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Indirect Sales (Modern Trade, Convenience Store, Departmental Store, Traditional Store, Specialty Store, Online Retailers), Other Sales Channel) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, & Africa) is expected to grow at a significant CAGR for the period between 2022 and 2030.

Plant-Based Milk Introduction

Plant based milk can be understood as a kind of plant beverage with a color similar to that of milk. Plant based milks are basically non-dairy beverages developed from a water-based plant extract for aroma and flavoring. Plant based milks are consumed as replacements to milk, and by and large offer a milky and buttery mouthfeel. There are roughly around 17 various kinds of plant milks; among which oat, almond, coconut, and soy are the biggest-selling all around the world. It is significant to note that plant-based beverages have been used up for centuries, with the name "milk-like plant juices", since the 13th century. In present times, they are oftentimes pertained to as alternative milk, plant-based milk, non-dairy milk or vegan milk.

Attributing to its higher nutritional values and rich in minerals, vitamins, proteins and carbohydrates, plant based milk is broadly recognized among consumers. It has several different applications in the dairy industry, food and beverage, and cosmetic industry. By virtue of rising awareness with regard to plant milk and its nutritional values among the consumers, the global plant based milk market is projected to grow significantly in the following years.

Plant-Based Milk Market Segmentation

The global plant-based milk market is segmented on the basis of category, form, source, product type, flavor type, end use, and region.

By Category

Organic

Conventional

By Form

Liquid

Powder

By Source

Fruits

Rice

Nuts

Soy

Others

By Product Type

Soy Milk

Almond Milk

Coconut milk

Cashew Milk

Hemp Seed Milk

Rice Milk

Oat Milk

Peanut Milk

Pea Milk

Hazelnut Milk

Macadamia Milk

Flax Milk

Walnut

Other Product Types (Spelt Milk, Banana, etc.)

By Flavor Type

Original/Unflavored

Flavoured

Chocolate

Vanilla

Strawberry

Coconut

Mocha

Berry

Hazelnut

Other

By End-Use

Infant Formula

Dairy Products

Milk

Cheese

Yogurt

Butter

Spreads

Ice Cream

Frozen Dessert

Bakery & Confectionary

Milk & Milk-based Beverages

Retail Sales

By Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Modern Trade

Convenience Store

Departmental Store

Traditional Store

Specialty Store

Online Retailers

Other Sales Channel

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Plant-Based Milk Market Key Players

Some of the key participating players in global Plant-Based Milk market are:

Groupe Danone

Alpina Foods

Blue Diamond Growers, Inc.

Döhler GmbH

Earth’s Own Food Company Inc

Elden Foods Inc

Freedom Foods Group Ltd

Goya Foods

Hain Celestial Group, Inc

Kaslink Foods Oy Ltd

Living Harvest Foods Inc

Liwayway Holdings Company Limited

Mc Cormick & Co.

Natura Foods

Nutriops SL

Organic Valley.

Pacific Foods of Oregon, Inc.

