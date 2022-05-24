Demand of Plant-Based Milk Market: Analysis by Countries, Size, Share, Top Players, Application, and Future Opportunities Forecast to 2022-2030 By Reports and Insights
The high nutrition value of plant milk and other major driving factors is expected to favor the rise in the global plant-based milk market.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reports and Insights has published a new report titled, “Plant-Based Milk Market: Opportunity Analysis and Future Assessment 2022-2030” analyzed By Category (Organic, Conventional), By Form (Liquid, Powder), By Source (Fruits, Rice, Nuts, Soy, Others), By Product Type (Soy Milk, Almond Milk, Coconut milk, Cashew Milk, Hemp Seed Milk, Rice Milk, Oat Milk, Peanut Milk, Pea Milk, Hazelnut Milk, Macadamia Milk, Flax Milk, Walnut, Other Product Types (Spelt Milk, Banana, etc.)), By Flavor Type (Original/Unflavored, Flavored (Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry, Coconut, Mocha, Berry, Hazelnut, Other), By End-Use (Infant Formula, Dairy Products (Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Butter, Spreads, Ice Cream, Frozen Dessert), Bakery & Confectionary, Milk & Milk-based Beverages, Retail Sales), By Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Indirect Sales (Modern Trade, Convenience Store, Departmental Store, Traditional Store, Specialty Store, Online Retailers), Other Sales Channel) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, & Africa) is expected to grow at a significant CAGR for the period between 2022 and 2030. . An overview of conceptual frameworks, analytical approaches of the Plant-Based Milk market is the main objective of the report, which further consists the market opportunity and insights of the data involved in the making of the respective market.
Plant-Based Milk Introduction
Plant based milk can be understood as a kind of plant beverage with a color similar to that of milk. Plant based milks are basically non-dairy beverages developed from a water-based plant extract for aroma and flavoring. Plant based milks are consumed as replacements to milk, and by and large offer a milky and buttery mouthfeel. There are roughly around 17 various kinds of plant milks; among which oat, almond, coconut, and soy are the biggest-selling all around the world. It is significant to note that plant-based beverages have been used up for centuries, with the name "milk-like plant juices", since the 13th century. In present times, they are oftentimes pertained to as alternative milk, plant-based milk, non-dairy milk or vegan milk.
Attributing to its higher nutritional values and rich in minerals, vitamins, proteins and carbohydrates, plant based milk is broadly recognized among consumers. It has several different applications in the dairy industry, food and beverage, and cosmetic industry. By virtue of rising awareness with regard to plant milk and its nutritional values among the consumers, the global plant based milk market is projected to grow significantly in the following years.
Plant-Based Milk Market Segmentation
The global plant-based milk market is segmented on the basis of category, form, source, product type, flavor type, end use, and region.
By Category
Organic
Conventional
By Form
Liquid
Powder
By Source
Fruits
Rice
Nuts
Soy
Others
By Product Type
Soy Milk
Almond Milk
Coconut milk
Cashew Milk
Hemp Seed Milk
Rice Milk
Oat Milk
Peanut Milk
Pea Milk
Hazelnut Milk
Macadamia Milk
Flax Milk
Walnut
Other Product Types (Spelt Milk, Banana, etc.)
By Flavor Type
Original/Unflavored
Flavoured
Chocolate
Vanilla
Strawberry
Coconut
Mocha
Berry
Hazelnut
Other
By End-Use
Infant Formula
Dairy Products
Milk
Cheese
Yogurt
Butter
Spreads
Ice Cream
Frozen Dessert
Bakery & Confectionary
Milk & Milk-based Beverages
Retail Sales
By Sales Channel
Direct Sales
Indirect Sales
Modern Trade
Convenience Store
Departmental Store
Traditional Store
Specialty Store
Online Retailers
Other Sales Channel
By Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East
Africa
Plant-Based Milk Market Key Players
Some of the key participating players in global Plant-Based Milk market are:
Groupe Danone
Alpina Foods
Blue Diamond Growers, Inc.
Döhler GmbH
Earth’s Own Food Company Inc
Elden Foods Inc
Freedom Foods Group Ltd
Goya Foods
Hain Celestial Group, Inc
Kaslink Foods Oy Ltd
Living Harvest Foods Inc
Liwayway Holdings Company Limited
Mc Cormick & Co.
Natura Foods
Nutriops SL
Organic Valley.
Pacific Foods of Oregon, Inc.
