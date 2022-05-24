Relationships Reinforce O’Connell Group’s Rise to Forbes’ Top 50 Executive Recruiters
Firm Makes Second Consecutive Appearance on the List, Rising to #42
Technology makes us more efficient; but relationships make us mutually successful.”SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- O'Connell Group has been recognized as one of America’s Best Executive Search Firms by Forbes in 2022, rising to #42 in 2022 from their debut ranking of #70 in 2021.
— Dixon Smith, Managing Principal
In publishing their annual list, Forbes underscores the fact that the U.S. labor market has undergone a rapid transformation. With 11.3 million job openings and a way of work that is unrecognizable from the pre-pandemic workplace, many businesses have turned to recruiting firms to compete for talent.
Against this backdrop, Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to determine their annual ranking of America’s Best Executive Recruiting Firms—the top 150 firms specialized in filling positions with salaries of at least $100,000.
To determine the list, Statista surveyed over 31,000 recruiters and 6,900 job candidates and human resources managers who had worked with recruitment agencies. Respondents were asked to nominate up to 10 recruiting firms in the executive search, professional search and temporary staffing categories. Firms could not nominate themselves; last year’s findings were considered. More than 22,400 nominations were collected, and firms with the most recommendations ranked highest.
“We’re honored to be in the company of so many well-respected executive search firms, especially since clients, candidates and peers make the nominations to the Forbes list,” said Dixon Smith, Managing Principal.
Throughout O’Connell Group’s 29 years, the firm has invested in continuous improvement and innovation in recruitment processes and technology to support these relationships.
“Technology makes us more efficient; but relationships make us mutually successful,” Smith said. “Targeting technology and interactive vetting processes increase our efficiency. And, that frees us to spend more time and energy nurturing human connections, which are absolutely vital to success in executive recruitment.”
As Forbes points out, the talent market is undergoing transformation that is dramatically changing how organizations build their teams and how professionals build their careers. O’Connell Group has the networks and expertise help them navigate both the opportunities and the risks that are rising in the “work from anywhere reality.”
The O’Connell Group Pandemic Workplace Survey offers data and insights to help organizations realize the benefits of workplace flexibility, while addressing challenges and risks of deterioration in camaraderie and critical relationships.
About O’Connell Group, LLC
Founded in 1993 by veterans of the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry, O’Connell Group is a leading executive search firm in consumer marketing and insights. They serve companies nationwide, from America’s largest CPG leaders to entrepreneurial and private equity-backed enterprises. Clients also include consumer-driven, non-CPG companies who want to hire CPG talent.
