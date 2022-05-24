Kaolin Market Valuation to Hit USD 5.86 Billion by 2030 at 4.35% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Kaolin Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Grade (Calcined, Hydrous, Delaminated, Surface Treated and Structured), Application (Paper, Ceramics, Paints & Coatings, Rubbers & Plastics, Fiberglass and Others) and Region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa), Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2030

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Kaolin Market Information by Grade, Application, And Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a 4.35% CAGR to reach USD 5.86 Billion by 2030.

Market Synopsis

Kaolin, often known as China clay, is a soft white clay used in the production of porcelain, rubber, paper, and paints. The expansion in paper production, where it is employed as a coating and filling agent, can be linked to the increased demand for this product. Kaolin is combined with adhesives in paper coating to provide its opacity, color, and printability. This substance is also employed in the ceramic sector, where it is used to make porcelain and refractory materials. Kaolin is frequently used in the paper industry because it offers a variety of qualities, including good ink receptivity, paper smoothness, and the optimum opacity for paper making.

The scarcity of alkalis and iron in China clay contributes to its high utilization in ceramic applications. This material is also used as a filler in rubber manufacture to improve physical strength and abrasion resistance. Organic polymers, ink components, and cosmetics are just a few other uses for China clay. The factors mentioned above are fueling the growth of the China clay market. Kaolin has also achieved a substantial market share in the ceramics industry due to its strength, dimensional stability, and molding qualities, making it ideal for producing whiteware and other items.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 5.86 Billion CAGR 4.35% (2021–2030) Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2030 Historical Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Grade, Application and End-Use Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Extensive Use Of Kaolin In The Paper Industry. Increased Demand For Ceramic Products

Market Competitive Landscape:

The notable companies in the kaolin market are:

Sedlecký kaolin a. s. (Czech Republic)

I-Minerals inc. (Canada)

20 Microns Limited (India)

R. Grace & Co. (US)

Imerys S.A. (France)

BASF SE (Germany)

Ashapura Group (India)

EICL Limited (India)

SCR-Sibelco N.V. (Belgium)

Quarzwerke GmbH (Germany)

KaMin LLC (US)

Thiele Kaolin Company (US)

LASSELSBERGER Group (Hungary)

Minotaur Exploration Limited (Australia)

Shree Ram Group (India)

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Many significant variables acting in favor of kaolin and raising demand for kaolin-made products have kept the kaolin market growing steadily worldwide. The most common application of kaolin is in the paper sector, where demand has increased due to its enhanced qualities and diverse uses, allowing it to be utilized as a paper coating with a smooth texture and appropriate opacity. The market is expected to be driven by the rise of the paper sector in developing regions. This increase is attributable to increased demand for paper from various end-use industries, such as packaging and printing. Furthermore, using this material to fill and coat paper reduces particle size, enhancing strength.

Market Restraints:

Though the kaolin market trends have gained widespread acceptance around the world, some key factors are impeding the kaolin market's growth, one of which is digitization and internet developments, which have hurt the kaolin market because demand for paper and products has decreased significantly, causing major disruption for most large-scale manufacturers. Additionally, there have been reports that kaolin mining causes numerous environmental and health hazards, which has generated a negative perception of kaolin use in people's minds, leading to a shift in customers to other substitutes. The high cost of kaolin manufacturing and procurement has also resulted in a decline in market share and is a barrier to the kaolin industry's expansion.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak disrupted kaolin market manufacture and supply, delaying the worldwide industry's expansion. Many kaolinite enterprises are employing ways to avoid downtime losses, which are increasingly concerning as the pandemic's effects endure. The swelling demand for kaolin in the paper industry is a well-known factor driving the global kaolin market's growth; even though most applications do not require paper as much as they used to, formal correspondence is still conducted on paper, leaving tremendous potential for kaolin in the paper industry. Kaolin is widely utilized in producing high-quality ceramics, which are then used to create whitewares such as sanitaryware, tableware, and tiles.

In the subsequent years, demand for these applications is expected to rise, which would boost the kaolin industry. The market shows indications of revival, with gains noted in building projects around the globe during the second half of 2020. Most governments worldwide have identified construction activities as essential sectors, resulting in increased demand for materials such as paints and coatings, plastics, and ceramics.

Market Segmentation

By Process

The calcined segment is estimated to gain the top position in the forecast period.

By End Use

The paints & coatings segment is estimated to gain traction in the upcoming period.

Regional Insights

The Asia-Pacific region has accounted for most of the kaolin market share, as the key drivers for the industry's growth are established here, and the population is drawn to new product innovation. China, Japan, Korea, and India are estimated to generate the majority of the kaolin market revenue. The population of these countries and their disposable incomes have been growing, resulting in changes in lifestyles and desires. The European region is also growing steadily, with kaolin equipment and tools being used extensively in indoor farming and home.

According to a recent study, a large amount of kaolin in the United States is utilized to make paper, with further improvements being made toward utilization in the ceramics and paints industries. The North American region had a considerable revenue share during the projection period. The current US administration's efforts to promote the growth of green energy sectors are expected to help boost demand for kaolin-related products. The increased use of ceramic and ceramic-based materials in the regional solar industry is expected to open up new prospects for industry providers in the North American region.

