David Butler joins CX leader Glance Networks to support growth and drive product strategy
— David Butler
Butler brings customer contact center and CX analysis experience to Glance's executive leadership team.
Glance Networks, the leader in Guided Customer Experience (CX) Solutions, announced that David Butler will join its executive leadership team as Senior Vice President of Product & Strategy.
Butler brings a wealth of experience delivering CX product innovations globally, across digital engagement, contact center, customer journey analytics and network application service delivery, Contact Center Transformation and Cloud migration. Butler has spent over fifteen years architecting and delivering large enterprise contact center transformation programs for JPMorgan Chase and Avaya.
"Glance's focused mission on making its Guided Customer Experiences the best in the industry for our customers’ customers and associates makes this an exciting and natural next step for me," said Butler. "We have a comprehensive vision of how immersive visual engagement is becoming seamlessly woven into the CX fabric of how enterprises are embracing their digital transformation."
In his role at Glance, Butler will draw on his experience and expertise in digital customer experience transformation to help drive Glance's long-term product vision. A key member of the Glance leadership team, Butler will engage with customers and the CX industry at large to steer Glance's growth.
"Digital transformation is no longer optional for our customers. Glance has a history of driving change at the intersection of digital and personal customer experiences, and with David's guidance, we'll continue to look at the future of CX and support change." said Tom Martin, CEO of Glance. "It's an exciting time for consumers and businesses alike, where customers can get support in the way they want it, and businesses have more opportunity than ever before to build brand loyalty and truly stand out among the crowd."
Butler will be joining the Glance leadership team at American Banker’s upcoming Digital Banking conference in Austin, Texas on June 13-15.
About Glance
Glance makes it seamless for mid-to-large enterprises to provide personal, human-to-human customer experiences across their digital environments. Glance's in-the-moment cobrowse, screen share, mobile app share, and video share solutions help increase customer satisfaction, ensure brand loyalty, and create new revenue opportunities.
Large financial, healthcare, and SaaS enterprises trust Glance to empower their customer-facing teams to securely deliver frictionless, in-brand, and at-the-exact-right-moment customer experiences. With integrations with Salesforce, Twilio, Genesys, ServiceNow, BlackKnight and more, Glance fits into the most sophisticated CRM-CCaaS systems as an overlay CX technology. Discover the power of Glance's Guided CX at http://www.glance.net.
