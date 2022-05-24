Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market to Garner $44.91 Billion by 2030; Global Insights on Investing Essentials, Fundamental Analysis, Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Top Companies & Development Prospects: The Brainy Insights

The APAC region will continue its domination during the forecast period as major pneumatic conveying systems market players in manufacturing & construction are shifting units to this region due to the increasing ease of doing business.

As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global pneumatic conveying systems market is expected to grow from USD 26.81 billion in 2021 to USD 44.91 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



Pneumatic conveying systems are part of automated logistics & delivery systems. Pneumatic conveying systems are automated machines that deliver products from one place to another through pipes. The transportation of goods happens within an enclosed space with minimal human intervention. The pneumatic conveying systems have fewer moving parts, making them faster and more efficient than conventional systems. The growing concerns about hygiene, sanitation, safety & health have led to the increasing adoption of pneumatic conveying systems. Pneumatic conveying systems ensure zero contamination of products; the systems are durable and cost-effective in the long run. Logistics play a vital role in every sector; the seamless functioning of all the elements & processes is of the utmost importance to retain market share and brand reputation. This seamless functioning is achieved with smart logistics. Minor human errors while applying smart logistics can lead to exponential capital losses. Automated logistics systems are the ideal choice to avoid such mistakes. With the increase in consumer demand in developing economies, attributed to the rising population, and increased disposable income, automated systems will witness a parallel rise. This potential opportunity can remain unrealized because of the enormous costs of installing and integrating such automated systems. The lack of skilled professionals to operate such systems giving rise to technical errors can further hamper the market's growth. The decline in the mining sector because of rising climate concerns and the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources will also inhibit the market's growth as pneumatic conveying systems are used extensively in the mining industry. With research & development, these systems can be made fully automatic and affordable.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global pneumatic conveying systems market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• Atlas Copco AB, a significant player in the global pneumatic conveying systems market, acquired Reno A/S. Atlas Copco aims to expand its global footprint in the pneumatic conveying systems market as Reno A/S specializes in manufacturing and distributing compressed air solutions.

Market Growth & Trends



Increasing popularity and demand for automated delivery systems & logistics and the rising usage of automated material handling equipment will contribute to the growing market of pneumatic conveying systems. Upsurge in consumer demand, increasing investments and rising adoption of pneumatic conveying systems to meet the growing consumer demand in a timely manner will drive the global pneumatic conveying systems market. The requirement to improve service quality for clients is likely to provide an impetus for innovative automated storage, retrieval, and delivery systems. New product developments and strategic collaborations amongst top companies striving to expand are some of the factors that are predicted to drive global market growth in the future. China is the manufacturing hub for various products and intermediates goods. The production scale is enormous, making China the largest producer of various commodities. The labor in China is getting more expensive, and the production scale is also rising. There has been a rise in the adoption of automated delivery systems in production lines and logistics to reduce production costs and increase efficiency. India is also witnessing a surge in the adoption of automated systems as it aims to become a dominant player in the world's manufacturing industry.



Key Findings



• The dilute phase conveying segment dominated the market with a market share of around 75% and a market value of about 20.10 billion in 2021.



The operation segment is divided into dense phase conveying & dilute phase conveying. The dilute phase conveying segment dominated the market with a market share of around 75% and a market value of about 20.10 billion in 2021.



• The positive pressure conveying segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period.



The technology segment is divided into vacuum pressure conveying, positive pressure conveying, & combination conveying. Over the forecast period, the positive pressure conveying segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.6%.



• The food & beverages segment dominated the market, accounting for around 27% of global revenue and a market value of about 7.23 billion in 2021.



The end-user segment is divided into food & beverages, manufacturing, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, plastic & rubber, power generation, & others. The food & beverages segment dominated the market, accounting for around 27% of global revenue and a market value of about 7.23 billion in 2021. Quick delivery of high-quality products is a priority in the food & beverages industry, considering the short shelf life of products. Maintaining hygiene & sanitation standards to avoid any contamination which could lead to food-borne illnesses is essential. Pneumatic conveying systems reduce production & delivery downtime, minimal human intervention, enclosed space of transportation, & fewer moving parts ensure no contamination & faster delivery of high-quality intact products.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, the Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the global pneumatic conveying systems market, with a market share of around 38% and 10.18 billion of the market revenue in 2021. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period. The pneumatic conveying systems market in the Asia Pacific has been expanding rapidly. China dominates pneumatic conveying systems in the Asia Pacific. The massive population of China and India is driving the consumer demand in the market for various goods ranging from automotive, consumers goods, and pharmaceuticals. This upsurge in demand has made the seamless functioning of logistics a necessary goal. Adopting automated systems for smart logistics is ideal for efficiently fulfilling this market demand. Japan is faced with a short supply of labor and land, which demands optimum utilization of space and the adoption of automated systems which deliver optimum utilization of all resources. Similarly, other developing countries are witnessing an e-commerce boom which will drive the market demand for the pneumatic conveying systems market to help such countries realize the potential of this boom.



Key players operating in the global pneumatic conveying systems market are:



• Atlas Copco AB

• Dynamic Air Inc.

• Coperion GmbH

• Cyclonaire Corporation

• Flexicon Corporation

• Zeppelin Systems

• Hillenbrand Inc.

• Nilfisk Group

• Vac-U-Max

• Schenck Process Holdings GmbH



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global pneumatic conveying systems market based on the below-mentioned segments:



Global Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market by Operation:



• Dense Phase Conveying

• Dilute Phase Conveying



Global Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market by Technology:



• Vacuum Pressure Conveying

• Positive Pressure Conveying

• Combination Conveying



Global Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market by End User:



• Food & Beverages

• Manufacturing

• Chemicals

• Pharmaceuticals

• Plastic & Rubber

• Power Generation

• Others



About the report:



The global pneumatic conveying systems market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



