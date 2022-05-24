Submit Release
PRESS RELEASE: WEEKLY SITUATIONAL REPORT ON COVID-19 PANDEMIC (15th -22nd May 2022)

SAMOA, May 24 - The Ministry of Health has released the latest seven day rolling average report on the status of the COVID 19 in Samoa. The report confirmed 792 positive cases over the last seven days commencing from 2pm of 15th May, to 2pm 22nd May, 2022. The total number of confirmed community cases is 12,757. The majority of community cases (10,792) are based in Upolu, 1,949 cases in Savaii, and 16 cases in Manono Tai. COVID-19 cases at Port of Entry (POE) total 86 including two (2) new confirmed positive border cases. There are six (6) patients currently in managed isolation at Moto’otua Hospital, and none at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Adhering to public health measures such as wearing a mask, maintaining social distance, and washing of hands are important in maintaining good hygiene and in containing the spread of the virus. Those who are feeling unwell are strongly advised to stay home and self-isolate to keep your families and loved ones safe.

As of current, vaccination roll out continues at Moto’otua and all district hospitals in the country. All those who have not done or completed their vaccinations, or a booster dose, are encouraged to do so. Vaccination remains our best defense against severe effects of COVID 19.

COVID-19 Related Deaths

As reported earlier and again recorded in this seven day rolling average report, one (1) new COVID-19 related death was taking the total number of deaths to 25. The deceased is a 64 year old male with known comorbidities and was fully vaccinated with a booster dose. Out of respect for the families and relatives, we will not be making any further comments.

COVID-19 Situation Summary prepared by the Ministry of Health as at 2:00pm Local Time May 15th to 2:00pm May 22nd 2022 is provided in the table below:

This seven day rolling average report presents important data analyzed by the Ministry of Health on the status of the COVID 19 in Samoa. The report includes trends of positive cases since March 17th when the first community case was confirmed. It also provides current rates of our national vaccinations. The full report from the Ministry of Health is attached herewith for information of the public.

-END-

