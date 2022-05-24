Social Commerce Market Expected to Rise at a CAGR of 28.17% during 2022-2027

Social Commerce Market Report

The global social commerce market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 28.17% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Social Commerce Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global social commerce market size. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global social commerce market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 28.17% during 2022-2027. Social commerce is a process in which merchants sell products directly via social media platforms, thereby authorizing potential customers to browse goods, interact with brands, and make purchases. It allows the customer to check out directly through social media platforms, thereby creating a frictionless journey for the customer and ensuring more sales for the retailer.

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

• Detailed analysis of the global market share

• Market Segmentation by business model, device type and product type.

• Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

• Latest industry trends and developments

• Competitive Landscape for Social Commerce Market

• Strategies of major players and product offerings

Global Social Commerce Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing number of social media users. In line with this, the growing number of active buyers on various social media platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter, Inc., Reddit, and Instagram, is positively influencing the market across the globe. Furthermore, the easy availability of products and greater convenience offered to the customers through online shopping portals are significantly contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, several sellers on the social media platforms offer discounts, cashback, one-day deliveries, and EMI options to their customers, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, numerous companies are investing heavily in advanced technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), chatbots, Machine Learning (ML), and Augmented Reality (AR), to improve customer experience, thereby favorably impacting the market across the globe.

Key Players Included in Global Social Commerce Market Research Report:

• eBay

• Etsy Inc.

• Facebook

• Meesho Inc.

• PayPal Payments Private Limited

• Pinterest Inc.

• Poshmark Inc.

• Reddit Inc.

• Taobao (Alibaba Group Holding Limited)

• Twitter Inc.

• Verizon Communications Inc

COVID-19 Impact Overview:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Business Model:

• Business to Consumer (B2C)

• Business to Business (B2B)

• Consumer to Consumer (C2C)

Breakup by Device Type:

• Laptops and PCs

• Mobiles

• Others

Breakup by Product Type:

• Personal and Beauty Care

• Apparels

• Accessories

• Home Products

• Health Supplements

• Food and Beverages

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Social Commerce Market Research Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Social Commerce Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

