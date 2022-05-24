Tissue Paper Market 2022 | Worth US$ 93.4 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 6.17%

Tissue Paper Market Report

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Tissue Paper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global tissue paper market size.

The global tissue paper market reached a value of US$ 64.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 93.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.17% during 2022-2027. Tissue paper refers to lightweight paper or light crêpe paper that can be made from recycled paper pulp. It is manufactured utilizing the pulp of hardwood and softwood trees, water, and various chemicals. Tissue paper is primarily used for sanitation and hygiene purposes. It is convenient to use and most suitable for drying wet surfaces. Tissue paper is commonly utilized in the form of paper towels, pocket tissues, napkins, toilet rolls, etc. Compared with plastics and textiles, it has a low cost of production. Apart from this, tissue paper is widely available in online stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, etc., across the globe.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

• Detailed analysis of the global market share

• Market Segmentation

• Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

• Latest industry trends and developments

• Competitive Landscape

• Strategies of major players and product offerings

Global Tissue Paper Market Trends:

The expanding hospitality and tourism industries are among the primary factors propelling the tissue paper market. Moreover, the growing consumer awareness towards the importance of maintaining health and hygiene is further driving the market growth. In addition to this, the increasing utilization of tissue paper products in office complexes and commercial spaces is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the escalating demand for facial tissues, especially in urban areas, is also augmenting the market growth. Besides this, the introduction of specialized tissues, including premium, decorative, glazed, and printed variants, is positively influencing the global market. Additionally, the development of organic tissue papers and the launch of numerous government policies to promote public health are anticipated to bolster the tissue paper market over the forecasted period.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://bit.ly/3bvPlZo

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Asia Pulp and Paper Group (APP)

• Georgia-Pacific LLC

• Kimberly-Clark Corporation

• Procter & Gamble Company

• Hengan International Group Company Limited

• CMPC S.A.

• Cascades, Inc.

• Jukebox Print Inc.

• Paper Mart Inc.

• Svenska Cellulosa AB

• Unicharm Corporation

Breakup by Application:

• Household

• Commercial

Breakup by Product:

• Paper Napkin

• Paper Towel

• Facial Tissue

• Toilet Paper

• Wrapping Tissue

• Others

Breakup by Raw Material:

• Wood Free

• Wood Containing

• Recovered Fiber

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

