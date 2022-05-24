Luxury Furniture Market 2022 | Worth US$ 29.6 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 4.97%

Luxury Furniture Market Research Report

The global luxury furniture market reached a value of US$ 22.0 Billion in 2021 and expects to reach US$ 29.6 Billion by 2027, a CAGR of 4.97% during 2022-2027.

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Luxury Furniture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global luxury furniture market size.

The global luxury furniture market reached a value of US$ 22.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 29.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.97% during 2022-2027. Luxury furniture represents the high-end movable articles that are characterized by elite design, zero margins for error, and the best quality raw materials, such as melamine, glass, steel, wrapped panels, etc. It enhances the aesthetic appeal of residential spaces and commercial establishments, including hotels, offices, restaurants, etc. As such, luxury furniture is generally heavily priced as it offers enhanced durability with an extended warranty period.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Luxury Furniture Market Trends:

The expanding real estate sector is one of the key factors driving the luxury furniture market across the globe. In addition to this, the rising product adoption as a signifier of ethnic and religious beliefs, a symbol of personal meaning, a marker of social status, or simply as an artistic display is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the increasing consumer awareness towards the adverse effects of toxic furniture finishes is inflating the utilization of organic luxury items that are made using sustainable, biodegradable, and renewable raw materials, which, in turn, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the growing number of modern housing infrastructures is also augmenting the global market. Additionally, the elevating investments in authentication procedures by numerous international platforms for mitigating the risk of product replication by counterfeiters and providing a reliable purchasing environment to customers are anticipated to fuel the luxury furniture market over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Duresta Upholstery Limited

• Valderamobili s.r.l.

• Scavolini S.p.A.

• Giovanni Visentin S.R.L.

• Nella Vetrina

• Muebles Picó S.A.

• Heritage Home Group LLC

• iola Furniture Limited

• TURRI srl

• Grayson Luxury

• Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

• Cassina S.P.A

Breakup by Application:

• Domestic Sectors

o Living Room And Bedroom

o Kitchen

o Bathroom

o Outdoor

o Lighting

• Commercial Sectors

o Office

o Hospitality

o Others

Breakup by Raw Material:

• Wood

• Metal

• Glass

• Leather

• Plastic

• Multiple

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Conventional Furniture Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Online Retailers

• Others

Breakup by Design:

• Modern Segments

• Contemporary Segments

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

TOC for the Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

