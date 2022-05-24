India Bath Soap Market 2022 | Worth US$ 3,973 Million by 2027 | CAGR of 6.53%

India Bath Soap Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Bath Soap Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the India bath soap market size. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The India bath soap market reached a value of US$ 2,694 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 3,973 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.53% during 2022-2027. Bath soaps represent the surfactants that are used to cleanse and maintain body hygiene. They are produced from fish fats or vegetable oils combined with glycerin, propylene glycol, allantoin, triethanolamine, alkaline solutions, caustic lye, etc. These compounds kill microorganisms by disorganizing their membrane bilayer and enable dirt to detach from the skin. Bath soaps assist in unclogging pores and removing dirt from the skin. Consequently, they form an essential component of the personal care routine. They are commonly available in the form of powder, bar, flakes, liquid, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

India Bath Soap Market Trends:

The widespread product adoption for protecting the skin from infectious pollutants is primarily driving the India bath soap market. Additionally, the growing consumer inclination towards value-added bath soaps with attractive, biodegradable, and refillable packaging, distinctive formulas for men as well as women, enhanced convenience, etc., is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the inflating levels of income have enabled individuals to afford premium bath soaps infused with exotic fragrances and moisturizing capabilities, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the development of an effective and efficient distribution network is also propelling the product demand across India. Apart from this, the introduction of eco-friendly variants that are manufactured using various natural ingredients, such as shea butter, aloe vera, calendula, sea salt, lavender, etc., is anticipated to fuel the India bath soap market over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Premium Products

• Mass Products

Breakup by Form:

• Solid Bath Soaps

• Liquid Bath Soaps

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Pharmacies

• Specialty Stores

• Online

• Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

