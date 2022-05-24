India Real Estate Market Expected to Rise at a CAGR of 9.60% during 2022-2027

India Real Estate Market

The India real estate market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.60% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Real Estate Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the India real estate market size. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

Real estate represents the properties that consist of land, resources, buildings, and other utility systems. It generally involves the purchase of raw land, rezoning, construction, renovation of buildings, lease or sale of the finished products to the clients, etc. In addition to this, real estate includes duplexes, townhomes, single-family homes, condominiums, cooperative housing, fourplexes, triplexes, etc. Furthermore, investments in these properties assist in garnering long-term security, tax benefits, good returns, diversification, passive income, building capital, protection against inflation, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

• Detailed analysis of the market share

• Market Segmentation

• Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

• Latest industry trends and developments

• Competitive Landscape

• Strategies of major players and product offerings

India Real Estate Market Trends:

The escalating demand for housing facilities with a safe and secured environment is primarily driving the India real estate market. Additionally, the expanding e-commerce sector is augmenting the usage of warehousing facilities, which is also catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, government bodies across India are launching several favorable policies for enhanced connectivity via roads, air, railways, etc. Moreover, numerous other factors, such as the growing utilization of contemporary organized office spaces, the emerging trend of urban and semi-urban lodging, the rising integration of machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), and cloud computing solutions in real estate applications, etc., are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Apart from this, the inflating need for resilient data center infrastructures, owing to the widespread adoption of telecommunication services, is anticipated to fuel the India real estate market over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Property:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Land

Breakup by Business:

• Sales

• Rental

Breakup by Mode:

• Online

• Offline

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

