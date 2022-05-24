Construction and Demolition Waste Market Size [2022-2030] to Reach USD 55.54 Billion and Exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% | The Brainy Insights

The global market for construction and demolition waste is being driven by increased construction activity and government tendency toward environmentalism worldwide.

Construction waste is defined as everything created during construction and afterward discarded, irrespective of whether it has been treated or hoarded. Construction is at the heart of all the requirements, including water, energy, and materials, but it also generates waste. This garbage is called construction and demolition (C&D) waste because it is created throughout the construction project, management, and disposal phases. The construction waste market comprises debris from destroyed buildings, improvements in the real estate industry, roads, flyovers, and civil infrastructure and repair. Building materials account for 50% of all solid trash created globally. Warehousing and separation, transportation and disposal, reusing and recycling, and disposal are all steps in waste management.



The worldwide construction and demolition waste recycling industry are expanding because of active government actions to curb unlawful dumping. Moreover, the rise in population and globalization have increased the global volume of C&D waste. One of the primary causes of C&D waste generation is urbanization. C&D trash is produced during the construction of new infrastructures or the rehabilitation and demolition of current infrastructures such as structures, dams, and roadways. Furthermore, the expansion in infrastructure development in rising economies of Central America, Europe, and Asia, along with deconstruction operations carried out in industrialized countries to restore modern infrastructure in the exact location, has resulted in a significant increase in C&D trash.



Key players operating in the global construction and demolition waste market are Clean Harbors, Inc., Republic Services, FCC Environment, Inc., Veolia Environment, Waste Management Inc., Kaiseki Co., Ltd, Renewi plc, Waste Connection, Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd., among others. To enhance their market position in the global construction and demolition waste market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



The material segment is divided into the soil, sand, concrete, bricks & masonry, metal, and wood. In 2021, concrete construction and demolition waste dominated the market with a market share of 23% and market revenue of 7.4 billion. The significant production of concrete and gravel in total recycled waste contributes to becoming a large segment in the worldwide market.



The source segment is divided into demolition, renovation, and construction. In 2021, the demolition source of construction and demolition waste dominated the market with a market share of 36.3% and a market revenue of 11.8 billion. Demolition is breaking down a structure using pre-planned or regulated procedures. But, demolition is more than just swinging a sledgehammer; it requires highly skilled personnel to cope with waste, wind patterns, substances, weight, and physics. Methods differ depending on the type of structure being destroyed.



The service segment is divided into disposal and collection. The disposal service accounted for the largest share of the market for construction and demolition waste with 55.4% and a market revenue of 18.06 billion in 2021. It encompasses the procedures and actions necessary to manage waste from conception to its final disposition. This comprises trash collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal, as well as waste management process tracking and management, as well as waste-related legislation, technology, and economic systems.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Construction and Demolition Waste Market



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, the Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the global construction and demolition waste market, with a market share of around 33.4% and 1.08 billion of the market revenue in 2021. Due to several significant players in this region, Asia-Pacific is the greatest contributor in terms of market revenue. Due to the region's rapid economic growth, Asia Pacific is expected to occupy a considerable market proportion.



The global construction and demolition waste market are analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



