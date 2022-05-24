Global Rugged Display Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Rugged Display Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Rugged Display Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the rugged display market size is expected to grow to $12.46 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.99%. The rise in consumer electronics is expected to propel the rugged display market growth.

The rugged display market consists of sales of rugged display products by entities (organizations, sole proprietors, partnerships) that are used in multi-platform situations, including shipboard, airborne, and ground mobile design. Rugged displays are suited for use in difficult operating conditions such as scorching hot or freezing cold temperatures, significant dust and water exposure, and explosive atmospheres. Advanced lamination and glass are used in rugged displays to improve durability, brightness and contrast, and sunlight readability while lowering reflection, condensation, and dust buildup.

Global Rugged Display Market Trends

According to the rugged display market analysis, development of innovative new displays is a key trend gaining popularity in the market. For instance, DT Research, a US-based multinational company that develops and manufactures information appliances including rugged mobile computing devices, launched two new rugged tablets named DT380CR and DT380Q, which are specially designed for military applications and weigh less than two pounds with large screens and high brightness. Through high brightness, outdoor viewable screen with capacitive touch, the tablets' 8-inch display finds the readability sweet spot for employees in a range of circumstances. With a built-in 2D barcode scanner and 5 megapixel rear camera, or a 3D Intel RealSenseTM Depth camera, capturing and transferring data is straightforward.

Global Rugged Display Market Segments

The global rugged display market is segmented:

By Type: LED, LCD, Others

By Level of Ruggedness: Semi-Rugged, Fully-Rugged, Ultra-Rugged

By Operating System: Android, Windows, Others

By End-User: Oil and Gas, Government, Defense, and Aerospace, Industrial, Automotive and Transportation, Healthcare, Others

By Geography: The global rugged display market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Rugged Display Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides Global rugged display market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global rugged display market, Global rugged display market share, Global rugged display market segments and geographies, Global rugged display market players, Global rugged display market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The Global rugged display market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Rugged Display Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Zebra Technologies Corp, Sparton Corp, Xplore Technologies Corp, Panasonic Corp, Esterline Technologies Corp, General Dynamics Corp, Curtiss-Wright Corp, Kyocera Corporation, Trimble Inc, Advantech Co. Ltd, Honeywell International Inc, Samsung Group, Bluestone Technology, Chassis Plans, Sonim Technologies Inc, Handheld Group AB, and Mildef AB.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

