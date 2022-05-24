RF GaN Market Anticipated to Grow at 31% CAGR to Reach USD 5.2 Billion Revenue by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Growing Energy and Power Applications Drive RF GaN Market Demand

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “RF GaN Market” information by Type, by Application, and Region – Forecast to 2030” market size to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 31% by 2030.

RF GaN Market Scope:

With the spurring rise in automotive, aerospace, ICT, telecommunication, healthcare, and consumer electronics industries, the market is estimated to gain exponential accruals in the years to come. Also, the rising usage of RF GaN (Radio-frequency Gallium Nitride) devices in various industries such as telecommunications, consumer electronics, and medical would escalate the market growth to further heights.

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 5.2 Billion (2030) CAGR 31% Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2030 Historical Data 2018 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Vendors Aethercomm Inc. (U.S.), ROHM Semiconductors (Japan), Analog Devices Inc. (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors NV (Netherlands), STMicroelectronics NV (Switzerland), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Cree Inc. (U.S.) Key Market Opportunities Rollout of new communication technologies and focus of manufacturers in improving the current GaN technology. Key Market Drivers The increased demand for IT & telecommunication equipment.

Adoption of energy & power applications.

In addition to power amplifiers (PA), the innovative Radio Frequency (RF) Gallium nitride (GaN) technology is extensively used in numerous other significant applications. Besides, the advantages that this technology offers, such as increasing levels of power and efficiency, make it attractive, particularly in applications in the space and military sector, especially for military-grade radars.

Also, the robustness, excellent thermal performances and reduced weight & dimensions of GaN make it a better choice even for other types of competing technologies in low-frequency RF applications. GaN outperforms other semiconductors in RF applications due to its high-RF, power-hungry applications, such as radar, base transceiver stations (BTS), satellite communications, and electronic warfare (EW).

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

RF GaN Market Drivers

2022 and years ahead would see the use of GaN technology picks up speed due to new releases from Navitas, Microchip, and Teledyne e2v, leveraging GaN technology. Silicon-based semiconductor electronics have become crucial for the computing industry today. They are used in many different types of integrated circuit designs, a wide variety of sensors, and other components.

Additionally, the augmenting demand for the extra bandwidth from the electronic devices industry pushes the RF GaN market growth. The rising use of RF GaN in commercial and defense satellite communications and technology upgrades boosts market revenues. Vast uses of RF GaN in 5G networks and other aerospace & defense systems create vast opportunities.

Furthermore, the huge demand for wireless communication and energy-efficient systems impacts the market dynamics positively. The emergence of new communication technologies and focus on improving the GaN technology provide new market opportunities. On the other hand, the high manufacturing costs of these RF GaN devices are major factors expected to impede RF GaN market growth.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The RF GaN market is segmented into material types, devices, applications, and regions. Among these, the material type segment comprises GaN-on-silicon, GaN-on-diamond, and GaN-on-SiC. The device segment comprises front-end modules, HEMT, switches, MMIC, SART, and others. Further, the application segment comprises military & defense, aerospace, IT & telecom, and others. By region, the analysis is segmented into the Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, and the rest-of-the-world.

RF GaN Market Regional Analysis

North America is the largest market for RF GaN technologies, headed by notable RF GaN companies. Also, the huge demand from the defense and military sectors and updated RF GaN trends due to the region-wide adoption of electric vehicles and 5G cellular networks escalate the market value. The North American RF GaN market is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the assessment period.

The APAC is another lucrative market for RF GaN. The launch of 5G networks in many parts of the region and the adoption of RF GaN devices in electric vehicles drive the market growth. The region is a hub for automotive and aerospace technologies and semiconductors. China, India, and Japan account for sizable shares in the region due to rapidly growing markets for energy-efficient electronics.

Besides, technological advances in RF components and rapid economic growth in this region boost the market size. The rising demand for RF GaN devices from military equipment, offshore oil & gas exploration sectors, and emergency medical service providers accelerates the region’s market share.

The strong presence of well-developed players and foreign direct investments in aerospace sectors push the market growth in the region. Moreover, the raw material advantages and the availability of a cost-competitive labor force in the region impact the regional market growth positively. The APAC RF GaN market is expected to expand at a whopping 22.82% CAGR during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Highly competitive, the RF GaN market appears fragmented due to the presence of several well-established players. Industry players make vast investments in research and development activities and foster their expansion plans. These market players adopt approaches such as greater commercialization of their products, promotion initiatives through competitions & trade exhibitions, and increased collaboration.

This market witnesses implementation of several strategic deals, such as collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, product launches, and expansion. For instance, on Dec.01, 2021, Microchip Technology Inc. announced the expansion of its Gallium Nitride (GaN) RF power portfolio, adding New Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuits (MMICs) and discrete devices.

Dominant Key Players on RF GaN Market Covered are:

ROHM Semiconductors (Japan)

Analog Devices Inc. (US)

Aethercomm Inc. (US)

Microelectronics NV (Switzerland)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

NXP Semiconductors NV (Netherlands)

Cree Inc. (US)

Microchip’s MMICs and GaN devices are required in 5G, satellite communication and defense applications. Like other RF GaN power products developed by Microchip, these new devices are fabricated leveraging GaN-on-silicon carbide technology, providing the best combination of high power density & yield and high-voltage operation & longevity at a 255 C junction temperature.

The company recently acquired a Northern Ireland-based maker of GaN and gallium arsenide MMICs catering to aerospace & defense applications, including satellite communications, electronic warfare, commercial & defense radar systems, and test equipment. This acquisition is similar to acquiring intellectual property and domain experts to help accelerate Microchip’s business agenda in specific laser-focused areas.

