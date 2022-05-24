Strategies For Global Sewing Machine Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Sewing Machine Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Sewing Machine Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the sewing machine market size is expected to grow to $5.89 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.03%. The rapid growth of the textile industry is contributing to the sewing machine market growth.

The sewing machine market consists of sales of sewing machines by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a machine used to stitch fabric and other materials together with thread. Sewing machine is used to improve the fineness and appearance of fabrics. They are mainly used to produce garments, textiles and other fabrics. Sewing machines offerare a variety of plain or patterned stitches. They include means for gripping, supporting, and conveying the fabric past the sewing needle to form the stitch pattern. Most home sewing machines and many industrial machines use a two-thread stitch called the lockstitch. In the textile industry, two types of sewing machines are used - manual swing machines and electric sewing machines.

Global Sewing Machine Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the sewing machine market. Companies are launching products with new technologies to increase revenues and gain customers. For example, in July 2020, based on consumer insights and preferences, Usha International added four new sewing machines for sewing, embroidery, and quilting - Skyline S-9, Memory Craft 9850, 6700 P, and Memory Craft 550E. These machines will cater to the needs of the growing numbers of hobbyists and smaller commercial establishments and a wide range of technologically superior features to consumers who demand improved precision control.

Global Sewing Machine Market Segments

The global sewing machine market is segmented:

By Type: Mechanical, Electronic, Automated, Embroidery, Overlock, Others

By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

By Application: Apparel, Shoes, Bags

By End-User: Household, Commercial, Industrial

By Geography: The global sewing machine market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Sewing Machine Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides global sewing machine market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global sewing machine market, global sewing machine market share, global sewing machine market segments and geographies, global sewing machine market players, global sewing machine market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The global sewing machine market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Sewing Machine Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Bernina International AG, Brother Industries Ltd, Janome Sewing Machine Co Ltd, JUKI Corporation, Merrow Sewing Machine Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Singer India Limited, Usha International Limited, China Feiyue Inc, Jack Sewing Machine Co. Ltd, Shang Gong Group Co. Ltd, MSISM Co. Ltd, Pegasus Sewing Machine Mfg Co Ltd, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd, Jaguar International Corporation, Kaulin Manufacturing Co Ltd, Million Special Industries Co. Ltd, Xi’an Typical Industries Co. Ltd, Zhejiang Doso Sewing Machine Co. Ltd, Ares Capital Corp., Zoje Sewing Machine Co Ltd, and Tacony Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

