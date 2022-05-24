Plant-Based Fish Market Research by Top Countries in Demand and Supply, Key Players, Application, Size, Share and Forecast 2022-2030 | Reports and Insights

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New york, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reports and Insights recently issued a fresh report in their database titled, “ Plant-Based Fish Market : Opportunity Analysis and Future Assessment 2022-2030” offers a precise and comprehensive evaluation of global market size, share, country-level and regional analysis, market segmentation, competitive landscape, growth, market share, sales assessment. The plant-based fish market report primarily presents overviews, taxonomies, applications and market definition, product stipulations, manufacturing procedures, cost frameworks, raw materials and so forth. The study rifts the market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) along with the price record to evaluate size and trend evaluation and distinguish gaps and opportunities.

Plant-Based Fish Introduction

Plant-based seafood alludes to a seafood-like vegan substitute with corresponding texture, color, flavor, and appearance. It is by and large developed by blending plant protein isolates, starch, soy, edible oils, vegetable extracts, and other seasonings. These raw materials are further refined and processed with coloring agents and additives to achieve texture and flavor akin to shrimps, fish, crabs, and much more. Plant-based seafood products are environmentally sustainable as they further assist in cutting back the heavy consumption of seafood, and thus alleviating pressures on the exhausting fisheries all around the world. Owing to this, the plant-based seafood is gaining enormous traction in the past few years as vegetarian and vegan alternatives have turned out to be more appetizing and nearer in texture as well as taste to the actual meat.

In a similar manner, the plant-based tuna, caviar, salmon, squid, scallops, shrimp and crabs have already arrived in the market and are observing enormous growth in the past couple of years. The increased inclination towards vegetarian and vegan lifestyles among the population, due to deepening environmental concerns, swift exhaustion of worldwide fish stocks, and combining health issues related to extreme consumption of meat, is majorly driving the growth of the global plant-based fish market.

Plant-Based Fish Market Segmentation

The global plant-based fish market is segmented on the basis of source, ingredients, form, application, and region.

By Source

Corn

Rice

Wheat

Hemp

Fava bean

Oat

Rapeseed

Lupin

Pea

Canola

Mung bean

Soy

Potato

Gelatin

Whey

Casein

Milk

Lentil

Flax

Chia

By Ingredients

Pea Protein Isolate

Soy Protein Concentrate & Isolate

High-Protein Chickpea Flour

Fava Bean Protein

Lentil Protein

Navy Bean Powder

Seaweeds

Others (grains, pulses, and etc.)

By Form

Textured Varieties

Isolates

Concentrates

By Application

Shrimp

Crab Cakes

Fish Fillets

Smoked Salmon

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Plant-Based Fish Market Key Players

Some of the key participating players in global Plant-Based Fish market are:

DSM

Cargill

DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences

Unilever

Novotaste Corporation

Glanbia Nutritionals

ADM

Above Food Corp

Symrise

