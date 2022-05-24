Francophonie: Morocco Supports Single Candidacy of Louise Mushikiwabo to Continue Reforms (FM Bourita)

MOROCCO, May 24 - Morocco is proposing the single candidacy of the current Secretary-General of the Francophonie Louise Mushikiwabo for a new term in order to continue the reforms undertaken by the Organization, said Monday, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita.

Submitting a single application to the next summit of heads of state of the organization, scheduled in Tunisia, is a clear and pragmatic option taking into account the particular circumstances such as the impact of the pandemic but also the desire to continue the reforms undertaken by the Francophonie, said Bourita who intervened by video conference at the 41st Extraordinary Session of the Ministerial Conference of this organization.

This option is not contrary to the rules of the Organization, the FM said, stressing the need to safeguard the effectiveness and stability of the institutions of the Francophonie, while continuing the reforms that have been carried out so far by its Secretary-General, Louise Mushikiwabo.

"We want to continue these reforms," Bourita insisted, arguing that the single candidacy option will allow to focus on the preparation of the summit of heads of state and its issues, and also to focus on pursuing the reforms.

"The time between now and the summit should be focusing on substantive work," the minister said, calling on the secretary-general and the secretariat to "focus on the preparation of the vision we want for the organization in the future."

Bourita also stressed the need to mobilize in order to make the summit in Tunisia an important meeting and a milestone in the work of the Francophonie.

The minister welcomed the mobilization of the Tunisian authorities to make this summit "a beautiful meeting that will pave the way for the future of the organization."

MAP 23 mai 2022