Cloud Security Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 23% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s Cloud Security Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Cloud Security Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the cloud security market size is expected to grow from $10.98 billion in 2021 to $13.73 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.1%. The global cloud security market size is expected to grow to $30.99 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 22.6%. The rising number of cyberattacks is expected to propel the cloud security market growth going forward.

The cloud security market consists of sales of cloud security services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that improves the security capabilities and risk assessment of the cloud providers. Cloud security is a set of policies, procedures, and technologies that work together to protect the cloud data. Cloud security protects against data breaching, loss of confidential data, and insecure application programming interfaces (API).

Global Cloud Security Market Trends

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the cloud security market. Many companies are launching new technological solutions in cloud security so as to meet customer demand.

Global Cloud Security Market Segments

The global cloud security market is segmented:

By Security Type: Application Security, Database Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Web and Email Security

By Service Model: Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

By Deployment: Public, Private, Hybrid

By End-User: BFSI, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Others

By Geography: The global cloud security market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Cloud Security Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cloud security global market overviews, cloud security global market analysis and cloud security global market forecast market size and growth, cloud security global market share, cloud security global market segments and geographies, cloud security global market players, cloud security global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The cloud security global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Cloud Security Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Trend Micro Inc., McAfee Corp., Qualys Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Broadcom Inc., Checkpoint Software Technologies Ltd., IBM Corporation, Foreseeti, Sophos, Forcepoint LLC, Palo Alto Networks Inc., Bitglass, Imperva, Intel Security, Proofpoint Inc., Zscaler Inc., FireEye Inc, CloudPassage, Fortinet Inc, Avanan, Illumio, vArmour, Aqua Security, Cloudflare, SiteLock, Tenable Inc, and Accenture.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

