Cheryl Himburg of Key Element Solutions to be Featured on Close Up Radio

Cheryl Himburg is a certified Mindset & Leadership coach and the founder of Key Element Solutions, where she empowers women to shatter their glass ceiling and achieve ambitious results.

“Key Element Solutions is a space for women to be able to explore their goals and visions of success and be supported in developing their own styles of leadership,” says Cheryl.

Cheryl is a catalyst for growth and success. She understands the need to continue evolving individually and in business, and she has developed an approach to overcome barriers standing in the way of success.

“Growing up, I was told if I wanted to be successful, I had to work hard and have a good attitude,” recalls Cheryl. “Well, I worked hard and I had a good attitude, but it didn't bring me what I desired.”

Cheryl struggled she says, because she was never taught how to cultivate the right mindset.

“Our mindset is how we perceive the world around us. based on what we experienced growing up: what we heard, what we felt, what we saw. It's responsible for 95 percent of our thinking and actions, but we don't even recognize that we're operating from those beliefs.”

According to Cheryl, we can never outperform our subconscious beliefs. By understanding how we think and how our experiences have shaped us, we can reshape our limiting beliefs into beautiful confidence.

“I wanted to create space for women to be able to move beyond the feeling that the world is against them,” says Cheryl. “We always have that capability within ourselves to make decisions that are empowering for us. I’m most proud of the relationship I've built with myself. The impact I'm having, the shift and the change I get to bring into the world would not be possible without my journey. I leaned in when it was uncomfortable and built myself into the woman I am.”

