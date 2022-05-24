Big Data Security Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2026
The Business Research Company’s Big Data Security Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Big Data Security Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the big data security market size is expected to grow from $24.41 billion in 2021 to $28.36 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. As per TBRC’s global big data security market research the market size is expected to grow to $47.35 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.7%. The rising cyberattacks are expected to propel the growth of the big data security market going forward.
The big data security market consists of sales of big data security solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the tool which protects the data and the analytics processes from attacks, theft, or other malicious activities. Big data security boosts the security of non-relational data scores and helps to implement endpoint security.
Global Big Data Security Market Trends
Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the big data security market. Major companies operating in the big data security sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to meet consumer demand and strengthen their position.
Global Big Data Security Market Segments
The global big data security market is segmented:
By Component: Solutions, Services
By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud
By Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises
By End-User: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunication, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Others
By Geography: The global big data security market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.
Big Data Security Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides big data security global market overviews, big data security global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the big data security global market, big data security global market share, big data security global market segments and geographies, big data security global market trends, big data security global market players, big data security global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.
TBRC’s Big Data Security Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:
Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies
Key Market Players: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Google LLC, Amazon Web Services Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Centrify Corporation, Talend, Fireeye, Rapid7, Thales E-Security Inc, McAfee corp, Zettaset Inc., Imperva Inc., LogRhythm Inc., Fortinet Inc., Sisense, Cisco Systems Inc., Varonis, and Informatica.
Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
And so much more.
