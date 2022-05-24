Space Propulsion Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2026

Space Propulsion Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Space Propulsion Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the market size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Space Propulsion Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the space propulsion market size is expected to grow from $7.38 billion in 2021 to $8.37 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.51%. The space propulsion global market size is expected to grow to $14.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.46%. Increased government investments in space technology are driving the space propulsion global market.

The space propulsion market consists of sales of space propulsion products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to accelerate spacecraft and artificial satellites. Spacecraft are mainly propelled by the use of a rocket engine.

Global Space Propulsion Market Trends

Research and development are a key trend gaining popularity in the space propulsion market.

Global Space Propulsion Market Segments

The global space propulsion market is segmented:

By Type: Chemical Propulsion, Non-chemical Propulsion

By Platform: Satellites, Capsules/Cargos, Interplanetary Spacecraft and Probes, Rovers/Spacecraft Landers, Launch Vehicles

By End-User: Commercial, Government and Defense

By System Component: Chemical Propulsion Thrusters, Electric Propulsion Thrusters, Propellant Feed Systems, Rocket Motors, Nozzles, Propulsion Thermal Control, Power Processing Units

By Orbit: Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO), Beyond Geosynchronous Orbit

By Geography: The space propulsion global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Space Propulsion Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides space propulsion market overviews, space propulsion global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the space propulsion global market, space propulsion global market share, space propulsion global market segments and geographies, space propulsion global market players, space propulsion global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The space propulsion global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Space Propulsion Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: OHB SE, Accion System, Boeing, Northrop Grumman Corporation, MAXAR Technologies, Thales Alenia Space, Airbus Defense and Space, Vacco Industries, MOOG Inc, Cobham Mission Systems Wimborne Limited, Safran S.A., NPO Splav, BAE Systems, Hanwha Group, and Avibras Indústria Aeroespacial.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

