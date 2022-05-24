Strategies For Global Road Marking Materials Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Road Marking Materials Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

TBRC covers the road marking materials market drivers and restraints, market size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Road Marking Materials Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the road marking materials market size is expected to grow to $7.03 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.23%. According to the road marking materials market research, the new infrastructure and roadway projects in emerging economies are expected to propel the growth of the market.

The road marking materials market consists of sales of road marking material products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to any sort of material that is used on a road surface so as to provide authoritative information and to convey clear and understandable information to travelers about the roadway alignment and vehicle positioning. Road marking materials are developed for durability, safety, and aesthetics for traffic control, positive guidance, and communication warnings. In addition, road markings are standardized to avoid driveway confusion and enhance road safety.

Global Road Marking Materials Market Trends

According to the road marking materials market analysis, technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the market. For instance, Geveko Markings a Denmark-based manufacturer and distributor of road marking products launched ViaTherm LongDot road marking. It provides better visibility, noise reduction, and increased road safety. The ViaTherm LongDot has been developed in collaboration with Vejdirektoratet - the Danish Road Directorate – and several of its partners within the highways sector.

Global Road Marking Materials Market Segments

The global road marking materials market is segmented:

By Type: Paint-Based Marking, Solvent-Based Paints, Water-Based Paints, Performance-Based Marking, Thermoplastics, Cold Plastics

By Application: Road Markings, Factory Markings, Car Park Markings, Airport Markings, Anti-Skid Markings

By Geography: The global road marking materials market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Road Marking Materials Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides road marking materials market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global road marking materials market, road marking materials market share, market segments and geographies, market players, market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The road marking materials market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Road Marking Materials Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: The Sherwin-Williams Company, 3M, Geveko Marking, SWARCO, Ennis Flint, Evonik Industries, Automark Technologies, SealMaster, Kelly Bros Erinline, Ozark Materials LLC, and Hempel.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

