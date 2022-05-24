Vertical Farming Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 23% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s Vertical Farming Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Vertical Farming Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the vertical farming market size is expected to grow from $4.21 billion in 2021 to $5.04 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.72%. As per TBRC’s vertical farming market research the market size is expected to grow to $11.58 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 23.15%. The rise in urbanization is expected to propel the vertical farming market growth.

The vertical farming market consists of sales of vertical farms by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) which are involved in vertical farming. Vertical farming refers to the process of cultivating vegetables in layers that are stacked vertically. Growing methods include soil, hydroponics, and aeroponics. Vertical farms try to grow food in difficult conditions, such as where arable land is less or unavailable. Using skyscraper-like architecture and many approaches, the system aids mountaintop settlements, deserts, and cities in growing various types of fruits and vegetables.

Global Vertical Farming Market Trends

As the vertical farming industry expands, new developing trends in the sector are emerging to keep up with the technological advancements surrounding the market. One of the latest such kinds of trends is next generation vertical farms, which are farms that make use of hi-tech growing methods to produce high quantities of crops all year round.

Global Vertical Farming Market Segments

By Component: Irrigation Component, Lighting, Sensor, Climate Control, Building Material, Others

By Structure: Shipping Container, Building-Based

By Type: Hydroponics, Aeroponics, Aquaponics

By Crop Type: Leafy Green, Pollinated Plants, Nutraceutical Plant

By Application: Indoor, Outdoor

By Geography: The global vertical farming market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Vertical Farming Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides vertical farming global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global vertical farming market, vertical farming global market share, vertical farming global market segments and geographies, vertical farming global market players, vertical farming global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The vertical farming market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Vertical Farming Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: 4D Bios Inc., AeroFarms, Agricool, Agrilution, American Hydroponics, CropOne, Freight Farms, Green Sense Farms, Heliospectra Ab, Illumitex Inc., Infarms, Osram, Plenty Unlimited Inc., Signify Holding, Sky Greens, Spread, Square Mile Farms Ltd., Swegreen, Urban Crop Solutions, Valoya, Eden Green Technology, Gotham Greens Holdings LLC, AppHarvest, Kalera, General Hydroponics Inc., Mirai Co. Ltd., Altius Farms, Bowery Farming, Future Crops, Growpod Solutions, and Intelligent Growth Solutions.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

