Lighting As A Service Market Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027
The global Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Market is projected to reach USD 6.28 billion by 2027,
SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The Global Lighting As A Service (Laas) Market Is Projected To Reach USD 6.28 Billion By 2027, According To A Recent Report By Emergen Research. The Primary Driver For The Market Includes The Increasing Demand For Economical Lighting Systems. The Growing Convergence Of The Technology Equipped With Internet Of Things (Iot) Within The Lighting System Includes A Lower Consumption Of Energy Across Numerous Elements Of The Planet. However, The Service's Subscription Program Generally Imposes A Better Overall Price Than The Owner Pays For The Self-Installation System, Which Might Seemingly Cause A Challenge.
Lighting Accounts For Nearly 90% Of Electricity Usage In Households And 18-40% Of Economic Premises. There's A Growing Would Like For Energy Saving Across The World, Making Scope For The Market. It's Expected That The Transition To Energy-Efficient Lighting Would Scale Back The World Electricity Demand For Lighting By 30-40% In 2030. With Half Of Less Energy Consumption, Diode Lights Are Likely To Supply Brighter, Clearer Lightweight While Not The Glint That Usually Irritates The Second Cranial Nerve Resulting In Worker Complaints Regarding Headaches And Fatigue. In Addition, Diode Lights Contain NO Venturesome Materials, Do Not Flicker Or Stroboscope.
The Growth Of The Market Is Attributed To The Increasing Demand Of Energy Efficient Lighting Systems As Well As Implementation Of Internet Of Things (Iot) With Lighting Services.
Lighting As A Service Market Size – USD 302.5 Million In 2019, Market Growth - CAGR Of 46.1%, Market Trends –Development Of Smart Cities Across The Globe
The Laas Model Has Become Additionally Common In Industrial And Broad Installations Of Diode Lights, Specifically In Retrofitting Buildings And Outside Facilities, With The Previous Aim Of Reducing Installation Prices. Small Scale Vendors Have Used The Laas Strategy In Merchandising Added Services, Like Internet-Connected Lighting And Energy Management.
Some Key Highlights From The Report
Countries Across The Planet Are Widely Adopting Diode Lighting. As An Example, The Big Apple Planned To Switch 250,000 Streetlights With Leds, That Was To Be Followed By The Replacement Of Ornamental Lights Within The Urban Areas. Barcelona (Spain) Deployed Over 3,200 Good Streetlights Supported By Diode Technology, Gathering Info Regarding Pollution, Noise, Humidity, And Also The Overall Surroundings. Moreover, The United States Of America Department Of Energy (DOE) Anticipates That, By 2020, Over 76% Of The Outside Luminaire Shipments Are Going To Be Light-Emitting Diodes (Leds).
With The Continued Unfold Of COVID-19, Technology Vendors Across The Manufacturing Sector Are Planning On Launching New Propositions To Assist Corporations Improve Their Buildings' Infection Management. In March 2020, Lighting Services Firm Eco Energy Cluster (Eco E) Launched A Replacement Suite Of Lighting Merchandise To Assist Corporations Improve Infection Management In Buildings. It Launched The 'Smart UVC Solution' Ultraviolet (UV) Lightweight, Which Might Kill Bacterium And Viruses On Surfaces. The 'Smart UVA Solution' Also Can Clean Surfaces Through Safe Lighting Rays. Eco E Can Deliver These Solutions Through A Lighting-As-A-Service Business Model That Needs No Cost.
Key Participants General Electric, Future Energy Solutions, Urbanvolt, Igor Inc., Valoya Oy, SIB Lighting And Lunera Lighting Among Others.
Radical Highlights Of The Lighting As A Service Market Report:
Comprehensive Overview Of The Lighting As A Service Market Along With Analysis Of The Changing Dynamics Of The Market
Growth Assessment Of Various Market Segments Throughout The Forecast Period
Regional And Global Analysis Of The Market Players, Including Their Market Share And Global Position
Growth Strategies Adopted By Key Market Players To Combat The Impact Of The COVID-19 Pandemic On The Market
Impact Of The Technological Developments And R&D Advancements On The Lighting As A Service Market
Information About Profit-Making Strategies And Developmental Strategies Of Major Companies And Manufacturers
Insightful Information For The New Entrants Willing To Enter The Market
Details And Insights About Business Expansion Strategies, Product Launches, And Other Collaborations
The Report Incorporates Advanced Analytical Tools Such As SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, And Investment Return Analysis
The North American Region Is Predicted To Dominate The Worldwide Lighting As A Service Market Within The Consecutive Years, Due To The Government Policies & Regulations For Adoption Of Energy-Efficient Lighting Systems Across Regions Like Canada And US. The Presence Of A Handful Of Key Players With The Strong Capability Of R&D And Technology Also Complements The Growth Of The Market During This Region.
For The Purpose Of This Report, Emergen Research Has Segmented Into The Global Lighting As A Service Market On The Basis Of Component, Installation, Application And Region:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Luminaries And Controls
Software
Service
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Commercial
Industrial
Others
Installation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Indoor
Outdoor
Regional Analysis Of The Lighting As A Service Market:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest Of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest Of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest Of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest Of MEA)
The Report Strives To Present The Reader With Deep Insights Of The Market That Can Assist Them In Making Fruitful Business Decisions And Strategic Investment Plans. It Highlights The Lucrative Investment Opportunities And Growth Prospects To Help Key Companies And New Entrants Capitalize On The Emerging Opportunities And Gain A Robust Footing In The Market.
The Report Further Segments The Market On The Basis Of Product Types And Application Spectrum Offered In The Market. The Report Also Offers Insights Into The Segment Expected To Show Significant Growth Over The Forecast Period.
Key Objectives Of The Report:
Analysis And Estimation Of The Lighting As A Service Market Size And Share For The Projected Period Of 2020-2027
Extensive Analysis Of The Key Players Of The Market By SWOT Analysis And Porter’s Five Forces Analysis To Impart A Clear Understanding Of The Competitive Landscape
Study Of Current And Emerging Trends, Restraints, Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges, Growth Prospects, And Risks Of The Global Lighting As A Service Market
Analysis Of The Growth Prospects For The Stakeholders And Investors Through The Study Of The Promising Segments
Strategic Recommendations To The Established Players And New Entrants To Capitalize On The Emerging Growth Opportunities
Table Of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Lighting As A Service Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Lighting As A Service Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market Indicators Analysis
4.2.2. Market Drivers Analysis
4.2.2.1. Improved Financial Benefits With Zero Capital Cost Model
4.2.2.2. Regulatory Government Policies For The Adoption Of Energy Efficient Lighting Systems
4.2.3. Market Restraints Analysis
4.2.3.1. Poor Quality LED Products Prevalent Throughout The Market
4.2.3.2. Dearth In Awareness Surrounding Value Of A Service Oriented Model Of Lighting
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price Trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Lighting As A Service Market By Component Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion), Volume (Kilo Tons)
5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Luminaries And Controls
5.1.2. Software
5.1.3. Services
