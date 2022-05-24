Smart Airport Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 16% Through 2026

Smart Airport Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Smart Airport Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the smart airport market size is expected to grow from $6.18 billion in 2021 to $6.90 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.53%. The global smart airports market size is expected to grow to $12.32 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.61%.

The smart airport market consists of sales of smart airports products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that develop smart airports. Smart airports utilize advanced technologies such as intelligent building management, cyber security, GPS and sensor, Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Global Smart Airport Market Trends

Technological advances such as the use of Internet of Things (IoT) in aircraft parts and manufacturing procedures a key trend in the smart airport market. Companies across the globe have started implementing cloud-based platforms to develop a new aircraft, engine, system or component design. The cloud platform enables simplification in the design process by bringing the suppliers, systems integrators, software developers and other stakeholders within the design and manufacturing ecosystem together over a virtual platform.

Global Smart Airport Market Segments

The global smart airport market is segmented:

By Service: Smart Transport and Parking Services, Smart Retail, Hospitality and Entertainment Services, Smart Workplace Services, Smart Airport Processes, Smart Business to Business Services

By Infrastructure: Endpoint Devices, Communication Systems, Passenger, Cargo and Baggage Ground Handling Control, Air/Ground Traffic Control, Security Systems, Others

By Location: Landside, Airside, Terminal Side

By Application: Core Applications, Business Applications

By End-User: Implementation, Upgrades and Services

By Geography: The global smart airport market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Smart Airport Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides smart airport market overviews, smart airport market analysis and forecasts market size and smart airport global market growth, smart airport global market share, smart airport global market segments and geographies, smart airport global market trends, smart airport market players, smart airport global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The smart airport global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Smart Airport Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Amadeus IT Group SA, CISCO System Inc., Collins Aerospace, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Ascent Technologies, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Indra Sistemas S.A., ITA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Raytheon Company, RESA, Rockwell Collins Inc, Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG., Sabre Corporation, Siemens AG, SITA, Thales Group, T-Systems, Vision-Box, Wipro Limited, Zensors, Ascent Technology Inc., Adelte, Amadeus IT Group, Ansul, Cisco System, Deerns Airport System Consultants, FB Technology, Gentrack, and Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

