Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the recycled polyethylene terephthalate market size is expected to grow to $57.19 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.9%. According to the recycled polyethylene terephthalate market analysis, the increasing demand for polyethylene terephthalate in food and beverages packaging such as carbonated soft drinks packaging contributed to the growth of the market.

The polyethylene terephthalate market consists of sales of polyethylene terephthalate and related services. It is widely used in various applications such as automotive, food and beverage packaging, and electronics. Polyethylene terephthalate is a high gloss, crack-resistant transparent plastic. They are general purpose thermoplastic polymers produced by the reaction of mono ethylene glycol (MEG) and purified terephthalic acid (PTA) and are known for their excellent combination of mechanical, thermal, chemical, and dimensional stability.

Global Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Segments

The global recycled polyethylene terephthalate market report is segmented:

By Product Type: Virgin, Recycle

By Application: Beverages, Sheets and Films, Consumer Goods, Food Packaging, Others (Cosmetic Bottles and Household Products)

By End-User Industry: Packaging, Electrical and Electronics, Automotive, Construction, Others (Material Handling and Strapping)

By Geography: The global recycled polyethylene terephthalate market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides recycled PET market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global recycled PET plastic market, recycled polyethylene terephthalate market share, recycled polyethylene terephthalate market segments and geographies, recycled polyethylene terephthalate market players, recycled polyethylene terephthalate market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The recycled polyethylene terephthalate market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Far Eastern New Century Corporation, Hengli Group Co. Ltd, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, JBF Industries Ltd, Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group, Lotte Chemical Corporation, Octal, Reliance Industries Ltd, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), and Sinopec Group.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

