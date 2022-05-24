Enterprise WLAN Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 28% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s Enterprise WLAN Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Enterprise WLAN Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the enterprise WLAN market size is expected to grow from $17.41 billion in 2021 to $22.58 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.7%. The global enterprise WLAN market size is expected to grow to $60.58 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 28%. The increasing demand for high-speed data connectivity is expected to propel the growth of the enterprise WLAN market going forward.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6015&type=smp

The enterprise WLAN (wireless local area network) market consists of sales of enterprise WLAN network devices and services by entities (organizations, proprietorship, partnerships) that use radio wireless connections (Wi-Fi), instead of using traditional cables to connect to the internet. Enterprise WLAN is a device that helps to link two or more wireless devices using wireless communication and provide mobility to the network users. It utilizes radio communication while connecting to the wired network within a limited area such as a work campus, or office building.

Global Enterprise WLAN Market Trends

The emergence of the Wi-Fi 6 standard (802.11ax) is the latest trend gaining popularity in the enterprise WLAN market. The latest Wi-Fi standard is capable of offering benefits such as higher data rates, improved power efficiency, increased capacity, and better performance in environments with multiple connected devices.

Global Enterprise WLAN Market Segments

The global enterprise WLAN market is segmented:

By Component: Hardware, Software, Service

By Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

By Application: BFSI, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Government, Others

By Geography: The global enterprise WLAN market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/enterprise-wlan-global-market-report

TBRC’s Enterprise WLAN Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Aerohive, Alcatel-Lucent, Ruckus, Aruba, Cisco, Juniper, Huawei,Dell Inc, Extreme Networks Inc, ZTE Corporation, Netgear Solutions, Ruckus Networks,, Dell Technologies Inc., D-Link Corporation, Ubiquiti Inc., and TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

