From Šefik Džaferović, Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina and my own, on the occasion of the Republic Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish to convey our warm greetings and best wishes for the further prosperity of your country.

I avail myself of this opportunity to express my sincere hope that the friendly relations between Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Republic of Azerbaijan will continue to develop to the benefit of our two countries.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Šefik Džaferović

Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina