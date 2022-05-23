Submit Release
News Search

There were 863 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,228 in the last 365 days.

From Šefik Džaferović, Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina

AZERBAIJAN, May 23 - 23 may 2022, 11:49

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina and my own, on the occasion of the Republic Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish to convey our warm greetings and best wishes for the further prosperity of your country.

I avail myself of this opportunity to express my sincere hope that the friendly relations between Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Republic of Azerbaijan will continue to develop to the benefit of our two countries.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Šefik Džaferović

Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina

You just read:

From Šefik Džaferović, Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.