From Ali Bongo Ondimba, President of the Republic of Gabon

AZERBAIJAN, May 23 - His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Mr President,

It gives me great pleasure to extend my sincere congratulations to you on behalf of the people, Republic of Gabon and on my own behalf on the occasion of 28 May 2022 - the National Holiday of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

On this solemn occasion, I avail myself of this opportunity to wish you good health and happiness, and success to the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

Finally, I would like to reaffirm my readiness to cooperate with you to strengthen the ties of friendship between Gabon and Azerbaijan and elevate them to a new level.

Please accept, Mr. President the assurance of my highest consideration.

Ali Bongo Ondimba

President of the Republic of Gabon