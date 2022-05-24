Global Modular Kitchen Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Modular Kitchen Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Modular Kitchen Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Modular Kitchen Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the modular kitchen market size is expected to grow to $28.62 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.88%. The rapid growth in the residential construction industry is significantly contributing to the modular kitchen market growth.

The modular kitchen market consists of sales of modular kitchen products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture modular kitchen furniture. Modular kitchen is also referred to as modern kitchen furniture that consists of a furniture layout with modules of cabinets, which hold kitchen commodities. It facilitates the effective usage of kitchen spaces which are being fitted together with symmetry to create whole functional furniture with proper segmentation.

Global Modular Kitchen Market Trends

Technological advancement and automation is the key trend being followed by the companies operating in the modular kitchen industry. For instance, in May 2021, RTA Outoor Living introduced new modular outdoor kitchen system (MOKS) that allows customers to choose designs and place ready to assemble outdoor kitchen. The other concepts that are being incorporated are the introduction of technology and automation for the worktop, chimney, and other key areas such as eco-friendliness (anti-bacterial kitchens) as a key focus area of the modular kitchen.

The global modular kitchen market is segmented:

By Design: L-Shape, U-Shape, Parallel, Straight, Island

By Product: Floor Cabinet, Wall Cabinet, Tall Storage

By Raw Material: Lacquered Wood, Wood Sheets and Melamine, Metals, High-Pressure Laminates, Others (Glass, Acrylic)

By Distribution Channel: Offline (Contractors, Builders), Online

By Geography: The global modular kitchen market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Modular Kitchen Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides modular kitchen global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global modular kitchen market, modular kitchen global market share, modular kitchen market segments and geographies, modular kitchen market players, modular kitchen global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The modular kitchen market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Modular Kitchen Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Nobilia GB Ltd, Hafele GmbH & Co KG, Hettich Group, IFB Industries, Häcker Küchen GmbH & Co. KG, LINEADECOR, Snaidero Cucine, Bulthaup, Boston Cabinets Inc., Pedini, SieMatic, Spacewood, V3 ENGINEERS, Timbor Home, Godrej and Boyce Mfg, Lispo Total Kitchen Solution, and Meine Kuche.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

