Global Portable Generators Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Portable Generators Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company covers the portable generators market drivers and restraints, market size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19 on the market

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Portable Generators Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the portable generators market size is expected to grow to $6.21 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.12%. According to the global portable generator market analysis, the growing rate of urbanization coupled with the increasing frequency of power grid failures is propelling the growth of the market.

The portable generator market consists of sales of portable generators by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that provide electrical power where electricity is unavailable or required for temporary purposes. A portable generator is a gas- or diesel-powered device designed typically to be an electrical generator which measures power in hours of use instead of days. Portable generators provide electricity by running a gas-powered engine that turns an on-board alternator, which generate electrical power. These generators provide temporary, easily transportable electric power, and are very commonly found in daily operation on all work and leisure sites.

Global Portable Generators Market Trends

The use of bi-fuel portable generators is a key trend gaining popularity in the portable generators market. According to the portable generators market research, manufacturers have been working on technological advancements to help develop bi-fuel technology. Bi-fuel portable generators provide fuel efficiency by making use of two fuel types, generally utilizing both diesel and natural gas, providing extended running times and significant reliability. These generators are scalable and reduce the costs of storing and managing large quantities of diesel fuel. Furthermore, governments are implementing strict regulations primarily for diesel fuel-powered engines. Bi-fuel portable generators are more environmentally friendly emitting far less NOx and particulate matter than a standard diesel generator. For instance, Generac’s Bi-Fuel™ are EPA certified and emit about 30% fewer nitrogen oxides and 50% less particulate matter than comparable diesel-only units.

Global Portable Generators Market Segments

The global portable generators market is segmented:

By Fuel Type: Diesel, Gas, Others

By Product Type: Conventional Portable Generator, Inverter Portable Generator

By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

By Geography: The global portable generators market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Portable Generators Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides portable generators market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global portable generators market, market share, market segments and geographies, portable generators market players, portable generators market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The portable generators market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Portable Generators Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Yamaha Motor Company Limited., Kohler Co., General Electric Company, Caterpillar Inc, Cummins Inc., Honeywell international Inc., Generac Power Systems Inc., Eaton, Briggs & Stratton Corporation, Atlas Copco (India) Ltd, WackerNeuson SE., Champion, WINCO, Harrington Generators International Ltd., Multiquip Inc, Kirloskar Electric co. ltd, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., STEPHILL GENERATORS LTD, and Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

