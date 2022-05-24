Strategies For Global Mine Detection System Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Mine Detection System Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Mine Detection System Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the mine detection system market size is expected to grow to $6.32 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.33%. The rise in military land clearance operations is contributing to the mine detection system market growth.

The mine detection system market consists of sales of mine detection system products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for locating buried or concealed mines. Mine detection is the process of locating, detecting, and providing more information about different types of mines.

Global Mine Detection System Market Trends

Technological advancements are a key trend shaping the mine detection system market outlook. According to the mine detection system market research, a large number of new and advanced technology is being used to detect landmines and IEDs, such as seismic acoustic sensors, optical sensors, radar technology, electromagnetic sensors, chemical sensors, and others. For instance, in October 2021, South Korea's Defence Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), produced a man-portable mine detector named PRS-20K system, which is capable of finding both metallic and non-metallic mines. In August 2020, The Army Research Office of the USA, develop a conventional landmine detector named Vibration-ENhanced Underground Sensing system, or VENUS, which is a system for improved landmine identification capability and uses an electromagnetic stimulus to induce mechanical vibrations in buried targets that are detectable using a sensitive RF vibrometer.

The global mine detection system market is segmented:

By Deployment: Vehicle Mounted, Ship Mounted, Airborne Mounted, Handheld

By Application: Defence, Homeland Security

By Technology: Radar-Based, Laser-Based, Sonar-Based

By Detection Capability: Above Surface, Underground

By Geography: The global mine detection system market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Mine Detection System Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides mine detection system market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global mine detection system market, mine detection system market share, mine detection system market segments and geographies, mine detection system market players, mine detection system market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The mine detection system market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Mine Detection System Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Northrop Grumman Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, BAE Systems, L3Harris Technologies, DCD Group Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corporation, Schiebel Gmbh, and Chemring Group Plc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

