Spurgeon’s College secures Full Degree Awarding Powers in step towards becoming Croydon's first home grown University

One of the UK’s leading Christian Colleges successfully secures Full Degree Awarding Powers from the Office for Students (OfS).

Securing degree-awarding powers marks a critical step in the College’s journey towards becoming Croydon’s first home-grown university, and we are incredibly proud to have secured OfS approval.”
— Principal of Spurgeon’s College, Rev Professor Philip McCormack
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spurgeon’s College, one of the UK’s leading Christian Colleges based in South Norwood has successfully secured Full Degree Awarding Powers from the Office for Students (OfS) following its assessment by the Quality Assurance Agency (QAA). Students joining the College on its courses from next academic year will have their qualifications awarded in the College’s name for the first time, marking an important step towards the College’s ambition to become the first home-grown University in Croydon. The award is not subject specific allowing the College to create new degrees in other disciplines.

The College plays an important role in supporting underrepresented groups within Croydon into Higher Education – with 38% of the student body identifying as Black, Asian, Minority Ethnic (BAME) – and delivers courses flexibly as weekday, evening or weekend courses.

In securing Degree Awarding Powers, the College has shown itself to be “an emerging self-critical, cohesive academic community with a clear commitment to the assurance of standards supported by effective (in prospect) quality systems.”

For the theological education sector this is a significant moment, helping to secure the future of theology in the United Kingdom.

Principal of Spurgeon’s College, Rev Professor Philip McCormack said:

“Securing degree-awarding powers marks a critical step in the College’s journey towards becoming Croydon’s first home-grown university, and we are incredibly proud to have secured approval from the OfS. This decision is the result of many years of work at the College to provide high quality teaching and to develop a strong community of students, and are we are looking forward to awarding degrees to our students in the College’s name.”

Shadow Secretary of State for Justice and MP for Croydon North, Steve Reed MP said:

“Spurgeon’s College has a crucial role to play in supporting opportunity and access to quality higher education in Croydon. The OfS’s decision to award Full Degree Awarding powers is a vital step in the College’s journey and ambition to become Croydon’s first home-grown university, and I want to congratulate them for this fantastic progress.”

