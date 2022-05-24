KSA Freight Forwarding Market to generate $18.8 Bn Revenue out of which the Road Transportation Market to contribute 45.0% revenue share in 2025: Ken Research

KSA Freight Forwarding Industry Research Report Covers Air Freight Saudi Arabia, Air Shipments Saudi Arabia, Airport Expansion Saudi Arabia, Autonomous Vehicles in Saudi Arabia, Big Data Analytics KSA Warehousing, Captive Companies in KSA Warehousing, Competition in Saudi Arabia Freight Forwarding, Container Freight Saudi Arabia, Container Load Dominance in Saudi Arabia, Container Yard Model in Dammam, Container Yard Model in Riyadh, COVID Impact KSA Dry Freight Forwarding Market, COVID Impact on Saudi Warehousing Market, Covid-19 Impact KSA Logistics and Warehousing Market, Dammam Warehousing Space, Development of KSA Logistics Infrastructure, Dhiba Port Saudi Arabia, Discharged Transhipment Containers Saudi Arabia, Drone Technology KSA Warehousing, Dry Freight Saudi Arabia, Dry Logistics Market Revenue Saudi Arabia, Dry Warehousing Revenue Saudi Arabia.

Key Findings

Expansion & Development of its logistics infrastructure such as intermodal connectivity, logistics parks, and ports are expected to create more business opportunities.

Strong demand is anticipated for full-fledged integrated distribution centers including logistics facilities, dry storage; cold storage and supporting retail facilities.

Rising adoption technological advancements & innovations such as warehouse management system & RFID among leading logistics players in the country to drive industry growth in future.

Infrastructure Development: The KSA Government is aiming to establish the kingdom as a logistics hub under its Vision 2030 by development of SEZ's, integrated transport infrastructure and reformation of sea ports. Economic growth, rising population and rapid urbanization are driving the KSA government to invest in the massive expansion of the country's transportation networks thus, driving freight revenue over long term. Addition of about 10,000 km rail line by 2024 along with multimodal hubs are expected to bridge the demand for sea-air and road-rail transportation. The new land bridge connecting the east and west coasts of KSA is expected to decrease transit times from 10 days through sea to 13 hours through rail and enable faster transportation.

Induction of New Technologies: Saudi Arabia Logistics Technological Advancements are expect to improve and enhance supply chain transparency and security leading to improved cost efficiency. Increasing adoption of warehouse automation technologies such as EDI, RFID, Human Centric Designs and Drones are expected to improve operational efficiency. Introduction & adoption of technologies such as telematics, V2V communications, and tracking to have a strong influence on delivery & service offerings.

KSA Government opened the retail and wholesale sectors to 100% foreign ownership and has launched a large privatization programme. Competition will intensify due to entrance of global players due to flexible rules and regulations thus, leading to surge in M&A's and further intensifying the competition in the freight forwarding market. The government is also developing Free Zones near KSA airports which are aimed to attract foreign businesses by relaxed licenses & taxation policies, thus increasing more foreign investments in the country.

The report titled " KSA Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2025 "– Driven by Warehousing Automation and Investment within Transport Infrastructure to Drive Market Revenue" provides a comprehensive analysis on KSA Logistics Market. The report covers various aspects including the current market size and warehousing space, its segmentations viz, by Fleet Operators, FTL/LTL, End Users, Warehousing Business Model, End Users and Regional Analysis, major trends and development, issues and challenges, government regulations and competition benchmarking. The report concludes with market projections for future of the industry including forecasted industry size by revenue and warehousing space.

Key Segments Covered:-

KSA Road Freight Market Segments

By Type of Fleet Operators

Small Fleet Operators (SFO's)

Medium Fleet Operators (MFO's)

Large Fleet Operators (LFO's)

By LTL/FTL

LTL

FTL

By End Users

Food and Beverage

Retail

Oil and gas

Automotive and Spare Parts

Pharma

Others

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.kenresearch.com/sample-report.php?Frmdetails=NTA3NzEz

KSA Warehousing Market Segments:-

By Business Model

Industrial / Retail Warehouses

Container Freight / ICDs

Cold Storage

Agriculture and Others

By Grade A, B and others

Grade A Warehouses

Grade B and others

By End Users

3PL

FMCG

E commerce

Retail

Automotive and Engineering

Manufacturing

Others

Companies Covered:-

Almajdouie

Hala Supply Chain

BAFCO Logistics

Agility

United Warehousing Co

LSC warehousing

Wared Logistics

Mosanada Warehousing

Tamer logistics

Basem International Shipping & Logistics Co. Ltd.

Kuehne + Nagel

Panalpina

DB Schenker

DHL

Fedex-TNT

Mubarrad (Saudi Transport & Investment Co.)

Aramex

Naqel Express

Key Target Audience:-

International Domestic Freight Forwarders

Warehousing Companies

Logistics Companies

Logistics Consultants

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period – 2015-2020

2015-2020 Forecast Period –2020-2025F

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Executive Summary

Overview of KSA

Saudi Arabia Country Overview and Major Economic Zones

Saudi Arabia Logistics Industry Market Size, 2015-2025

Saudi Arabia Road Freight Market

KSA Transportation Market Size, 2015-2025

Overview of Trucking Industry in Saudi Arabia

Commercial Models in KSA Transportation Market

KSA Freight Aggregator Market Overview

Price Models and Costing Analysis for Trucking Industry in Saudi Arabia

Genesis and Overview of KSA EV Market

Comparison of EV's Capacities with Traditional Vehicles

KSA Warehousing Market Size, 2015-2025

KSA Warehousing Split by Business Model and End Users

Key Market Drivers in the KSA Logistics Industry

Competitive Factors and Assessment in KSA Logistics and Warehousing Market

Market Trends and Development

Market Issues and Challenges

Government Rules and Regulations

KSA Logistics Market Future Outlook

Upcoming Technologies in KSA Logistics Market

KSA Transportation and Warehousing Market

