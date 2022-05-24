France-Việt Nam job fair to open in HCMC City

VIETNAM, May 24 -

A candidate is interviewed by a recruiting panel. Photo courtesy of CCIFV

HÀ NỘI — A job fair will serve as a bridge connecting Vietnamese, French and international companies based in Việt Nam to graduates with international profiles, according to Vice President of the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIFV) Legrand Perruchot at the seventh France-Vietnam Job Fair (FVJF) in Hà Nội on Saturday.

The fair moves to HCM City in the next few days.

FVJF is an annual event that CCIFV has organised for over 10 years. It is an opportunity for international companies to promote activities in the local market and showcase their recruitment offers to qualified candidates in Hà Nội and HCM City.

About 40 big names participated in the sixth job fair in 2019, offering nearly 500 jobs. Due to the pandemic it was postponed in the two following years and was rebooted in 2022, thanks to the country's reopening.

"Việt Nam's population is young, educated, and eager to succeed. These highly appealing demographics are attractive to a growing number of international companies moving to the country," the vice president said.

Around 40 companies participated in the FVJF 2022 in Hà Nội, offering 450 vacancies to job-seekers. The FVJF 2022 in HCM City is slated to take place on May 28. — VNS