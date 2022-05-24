Aroma Chemicals Market Report 2022, Industry Size, Share, Price Trends and Forecast to 2027

aroma chemicals market research report

The global aroma chemicals market is driven by the rising demand for perfumes and odorants.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Aroma Chemicals Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", provide the global aroma chemicals market reached a value of US$ 6.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6% during 2022-2027.

Aroma chemicals or odorants are a group of molecules that are used as an ingredient to add flavor and fragrances to various products. They consist of synthetic, natural and nature-identical components. The natural compounds are extracted from plants and animals, whereas the nature-identical and synthetic compounds are manufactured artificially in labs using various oils and fats. Perfumers blend specific quantities of aroma chemicals to create a perfume formula. They can also be added in baked products, candies, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and to add fragrance to cosmetics, toiletries and cleaning products.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aroma-chemicals-market/requestsample

The rising demand for natural fragrances and aromas across the globe is the key factor driving the growth of the market. With the increasing disposable incomes, consumers are now more inclined toward spending on premium products for personal care, beauty, medicines and homecare, which are available in a variety of fragrances. Furthermore, growing consumer awareness regarding the maintenance of hygiene has significantly impacted the demand for cleaning products and toiletries that use aroma chemicals as one of their key ingredients. Also, perfume manufacturers are experimenting with new synthetic fragrances to replicate the natural ones by incorporating aspects of biochemical sciences. Moreover, there is an increase in the usage of sulfur-containing compounds in perfumes as they are some of the strongest odorants that provide distinctive aromas to scents. Other factors such as the rising trend of aromatherapy for maintaining emotional and psychological wellbeing and increased focus of research and development (R&D) are also significantly contributing to the market growth.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3duLWII

Aroma Chemicals Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Natural

Synthetic

Breakup by Product:

Benzenoids

Musk Chemicals

Terpenoids

Others

Segmentation by Application:

Soaps and Detergents

Cosmetics and Toiletries

Fine Fragrances

Others

Segmentation by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the major players operating in the industry.

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse related reports:

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/562305491/fermented-ingredients-market-global-industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecast-2021-2026

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/562305220/silicone-coating-market-report-2021-26-share-size-growth-demand-analysis

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/562012494/polymer-gel-market-report-2021-26-size-trends-share-growth-analysis-and-forecast

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/562012048/cell-isolation-market-report-2021-26-share-size-growth-analysis-and-forecast

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/550469760/super-absorbent-polymers-market-report-2021-size-share-market-analysis-growth-and-forecast

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556155968/polyols-market-report-2021-26-size-share-demand-outlook-price-trends-and-forecast

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557302890/zirconium-market-research-report-2021-size-share-price-trends-and-forecast-to-2026

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556167153/glycolic-acid-market-report-2021-2026-size-share-trends-outlook-price-industry-forecast

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/553564040/green-coatings-market-2021-26-global-size-share-trends-analysis-and-research-report

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/550458365/polybutadiene-rubber-market-size-share-price-analysis-demand-and-forecast-report-2021-26

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.