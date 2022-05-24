Aviation Cyber Security Market 2022-2027 | Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Aviation Cyber Security Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global aviation cyber security market reached a value of US$ 3.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.27% during 2022-2027.

Aviation cyber security is the practice of protecting the IT infrastructure and networks against cyberattacks within the aviation sector. The security system includes air traffic management systems, air navigation systems, cabin crew devices, onboard aircraft control and communication systems, in-flight entertainment systems, flight information systems, and cargo handling and shipping. The aviation industry uses these computer-based interconnected systems to perform ground and flight operations. Aviation cyber security systems also help the airline companies in resisting future disruptions and preventing harm to their services and reputation.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The aviation cyber security market is primarily driven by the increasing air passenger traffic and rising cases of cyberattacks. The governments of several nations are actively working to develop a cyber regulatory framework for aircraft to ensure safety and security standards. Apart from this, the upgradation of the existing aircraft with advanced technologies and the increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities are other factors creating a positive outlook for the market.

Aviation Cyber Security Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the aviation cyber security market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Airbus SE

• BAE Systems Plc

• Booz Allen Hamilton Holding

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Fortinet Inc.

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Palo Alto Networks Inc.

• SITA N.V.

• Thales Group

• Unisys Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global aviation cyber security market on the basis of solution type, deployment type, application and region.

Breakup by Solution Type:

• Threat Intelligence and Response

• Identity and Access Management

• Data Loss Prevention

• Security and Vulnerability Management

• Managed Security

• Others

Breakup by Deployment Type:

• Cloud-Based

• On-Premises

Breakup by Application:

• Airline Management

• Air Cargo Management

• Airport Management

• Air Traffic Control Management

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

