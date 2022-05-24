Ukrainian refugees can now access free Airbnb accommodations via StandUP Ukraine

StandUP Ukraine Woman standing at a welcome mat in front of a home.

Ukrainian refugees seeking temporary accommodation can now find suitable housing in the Airbnb universe by registering through the StandUP Ukraine platform.

STRASBOURG, FRANCE, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StandUP Ukraine will use its integrated marketplace platform to help connect Ukrainian refugees with free temporary accommodations provided by hosts on Airbnb.org. The initiative is being organized through Women for Causes, a non-profit organization created to support and provide humanitarian assistance to those in need.

Airbnb.org entered into an agreement with Women for Causes to provide short term housing to Ukrainian refugees free of charge. Women for Causes launched StandUP Ukraine at the start of the crisis in Ukraine as its flagship initiative.

StandUP Ukraine facilitates the stays for refugee guests by using its platform to link refugees in need of housing and those with space to share, making the process of finding housing for refugees quick and easy. The stays, funded by a grant through Airbnb.org, are available to any refugee fleeing Ukraine regardless of nationality, race, or ethnicity. The StandUP Ukraine platform provides coordination and booking services for refugee guests. Once a person or family has been identified as needing temporary housing, StandUP Ukraine’s volunteers will assist in reserving accommodation.

“Our volunteers work directly with the refugees to find them a place to stay as they arrive in their new community,” said Gratia Ionescu, Executive Director of StandUP Ukraine and President and Founder of Women for Causes. “They are here to assist before, during and after their stay, fulfilling the role of a social worker in making sure that the experience is all-around positive.”

StandUP Ukraine has joined forces with PromoUkraïna to help prioritize this important effort and reach as many Ukrainian refugee families needing housing as possible. PromoUkraïna is an association in Strasbourg, France that supports humanitarian, social and cultural exchanges for Ukrainians in Europe.

Ms. Ionesco said, “We are grateful for the support from Airbnb.org to fund accommodations for Ukrainian refugees in need. Safe, clean housing is a basic right for everyone. The generosity of homeowners and hosts to open their homes to refugees in this effort is overwhelming.”

If you are a Ukrainian refugee in need of housing, please visit the StandUP Ukraine website and connect with a volunteer for assistance. If you would like to work with StandUP Ukraine as a volunteer to help coordinate these short-term stays for refugee guests, please visit the website. If you have extra space in your home and would like to offer it for stays to those fleeing Ukraine, please sign up with Airbnb.org today.

"Together, we can make a difference for those who need it most," said Ms. Ionescu.