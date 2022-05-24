Skateboard Market Size 2022 - Increasing Awareness About Fitness and Outdoor Sports Activities Is Driving Revenue Growth

Reports And Data

Skateboard market size is expected to reach USD 3 Billion in 2028 & register a revenue CAGR of 3.3%, according to latest report by Reports and Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Skateboard Market has observed unceasing growth in the past few years and has prospects to grow even further till 2028. The study provides a comprehensive view and insights, highlighting the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help interested individuals or individuals to frame better business strategies and make informed decisions for superior profitability. Moreover, the forecast aids venture or private players, in assessing the companies and taking the best available route to optimize their options.

The global Skateboard Market size is expected to reach USD 3 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Factors such as growing preference for skateboarding, rising disposable income, increasing awareness about health and fitness as well as benefits of outdoor sports activities, and increasing preference for personal mobility are expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

The report has been formulated through thorough primary and secondary research and offers key insights into the historical and current data with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth rate, factors contributing to revenue growth, factors restraining market growth, threats and opportunities, and overall market overview. The report additionally discusses in-depth the strategic initiatives taken by the major market players for expanding their consumer base and to gain market size.

Key Players:

Some major players operating in the global market include Element Skateboards, Krown Skateboards, Blind Skateboards, Skate One, Alien Workshop, Zero Skateboards, Control Skateboards Inc., Razor USA LLC., Boosted Inc., and Almost Skateboards.

The study also analyses the crucial market aspects, including R&D, product launches and brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and the growth pattern on both regional and global levels. The report offers an in-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends.

This global study report is a comprehensive analysis of the industry offering historic and forecast assessment of the global market. Along with SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, the report also covers feasibility analysis and investment return analysis. Key statistical data has been organized into charts, diagrams, bar graphs, figures, and other pictorial representation. The report also offers strategic recommendation to key players and new entrants to overcome challenges and gain a robust footing in the market.

Rise in competition in the global market has led to increasing innovation and technological advancement in the sector to meet the rising demand of environmentally conscious consumers. The report analyses the manufacturing and consumption of products to give an accurate forecast estimation of the global Skateboard market. It also offers a panoramic overview of the market to help stakeholders, vendors, investors, and clients make informed decisions.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

• In June 2021, Evolve Skateboards announced the launch of Hadean skateboard series. According to the company, these skateboards are equipped with dual 3000w motors and 21700 Lithium-Ion battery cells that generate zero carbon emissions and offer a travel up to 43 miles on single charge.

• Street board segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to rising demand for street boards and presence of a large number of teenage skateboarders.

• North America skateboard market is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Robust presence of well-established companies, rising adoption of electric skateboards, and increasing number of skateboard competitions conducted in countries such as the United States are major factors driving market revenue growth in this region.

For this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global skateboard market based on product, distribution channel, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Street Board

• Park Boards

• Cruiser Boards

• Long Board

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Online

• Offline

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Adult

• Kid

• Teenagers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

