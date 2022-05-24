Submit Release
News Search

There were 843 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,259 in the last 365 days.

Grupio Offers an Up-to-date Platform for In-Person Conferences for Enhanced Employee Experience

In Person Conference App by Grupio

In Person Conference App by Grupio

Grupio

Grupio, the leading mobile app development company, announces the launch of the In-Person Conference app for better employee interaction.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After the pandemic hit in 2019, businesses moved to apps for every need, from communications to meetings to conferences and whatnot.

Now that the COVID finally seems to be leaving us, the business world is all set to return with offline physical meetings and face-to-face conferences.

Grupio brought an exclusive, up-to-date platform for in-person conferences with new and improved tweaks and features for continued usage. Grupio’s management believes no matter whether we are in the COVID stage or not, technology is a must to engage and bridge the gap between employees, employers, and clients, improving an organization's productivity. So Grupio offered an app that does the same.

This means of contact help people stay in touch regardless of time and place. Even being on the same premises, they can use the app for flawless communication.

Reason To Use Grupio's In-Person Conference app

Facilitate Processes Without Delays
The app allows the transmission of information in real-time, helping users improve work productivity. It ensures no process gets delayed and users reach their goals/targets on time.

Communicate In Real-Time
It is no less than seamless content management that enables you to manage content in real-time and make necessary changes even infinite times for result-oriented in-person conference meetings.

Excellent Platform To Solve Problems
Using the app, each member of the conference/meeting goes through the meetings' keynotes, enhancing coordination and leading to better, quicker decision-making.

Improve Employees' Internal Relationship
Employees can get to know one other better as they can get to communicate through the app at any time, from anywhere, leading to thier stronger bond.

In short, the app encourages work culture with better miscommunication when you are in the office conducting in-person conferences. You can use this app even when in need to contact your work partner hastily.

Grupio offer to pick your kind of event app among 3 options, i.e., Grupio Express, Grupio Custom, and Grupio Multi-Event. They promise you an app tailored to your specific requirements.

So, choose an app for your business and outperform your competitors.

Grupio's Marketing Team
Grupio
+1 866-374-0354
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Grupio Offers an Up-to-date Platform for In-Person Conferences for Enhanced Employee Experience

Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.