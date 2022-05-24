Humic Acid Market Trend 2028 | Growing application of humic acid in agriculture sector is a key growth driving factor

Reports And Data

Humic Acid Market Size – USD 707.5 million in 2020, Growth at a CAGR of 6.1%, Trends – Growing demand from various application during forecast Period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Humic Acid market is expected to reach USD 1.06 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing demand of humic acid from various applications coupled with increasing adoption of organic farming globally is a key factor influencing market growth.

Agricultural centers across the globe have been experimenting on the effect of humic acid on plants. According to available literature, the ability of soil to plant root growth does not depends only on the concentration of nutrients but also on its organic matter content, depth, texture, acidity and water-retention capacity. Based on results, humates have been found to influence crop yields by improving soil texture, water retention and nutrient buffering capacity

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period. A number of crops and fruits & vegetables, which have been experimented for measuring the effect of humic acid, are grown on a large scale in Europe. Some of these include grapes, pears, tomatoes, potatoes, wheat and maize. Application of humic acid across these crops is expected to enhance the root-shoot growth and promote microbial activity. Along with this, humates are also responsible for improving the water-retention capacity and absorption of nutrients by plants. Based on experiments, treatment of humic acid on grapevines led to an increase in plant growth and nitrogen and chlorophyll content in leaves (measured using SPAD values). Along with this, the size of the grapes also increased thereby implying an increase in total yield.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Pharmaceutical segment is projected to be one of the fastest growing applications of the Humic Acid. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period. Humates which are formed from peat have been used for the treatment of gastric, intestinal and hepatic diseases. Humic acid is generally used for musculoskeletal disorders, gynecological problems and skin treatment. Adoption of humic acid in organic farming is expected to play a major role in improving the health of consumers across the globe.

Europe is projected to grow significantly in the forecast period. Manufacturers of animal feed in Europe are also anticipated to adopt humic acid as an ingredient. Increasing gastrointestinal infections coupled with the growing incidence of zoonotic diseases in the region is likely to lead to an increase in adoption of humic acid. Adoption of humic acid for producing animal feed is expected to ensure an improved utilization of nutrients in animals thereby stabilizing the feces consistency of animals.

Key participants include Nutri-Tech Solutions, Humintech GmbH, Humic Growth Solutions, Omnia Specialities, Canadian Humalite International, Grow More, AMCOl International and Jiloca International S.A. Humintech GmbH is a key player in the humic acid market. With a consumer base in almost 70 countries, the company has been ranked as the leading technology company for humic acid based products.

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Powdered Form

Granular Form

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Agriculture

Industrial

Animal Feed

Pharmaceutical

The report is written with the aid of industry analysts, market segmentation, and data collection in order to assist readers in making profitable business decisions. The report includes a comprehensive database of technical and product advances. It also provides information on growth rates and market value, as well as a thorough examination of niche market segments. The report provides strategic advice to newcomers and existing businesses about how to make profitable and well-informed business decisions.

The Humic Acid market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Humic Acid market.

The global Humic Acid market is segmented into:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the dominating factors that are influencing the growth of the industry?

In the forecast period, which market segment is expected to rise the most?

What are the risks and challenges that the industry is facing?

In the coming years, which area is projected to dominate the market?

Who are the major players in the market?

What kind of strategic business plans have they made?

