Global ePTFE Market to Reach USD 608.8 Million by 2028 | Growing Demand of ePTFE Membrane in the medical & pharma sector

ePTFE Market Size – USD 392.3 Million in 2020, Growth-CAGR of 5.71%, Trends – Application of EPTFE in diverse application like guitar strings and ski jackets.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ePTFE Market is expected to reach USD 608.8 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. ePTFE is generally implemented in membrane form in numerous filtration solutions across all sectors comprising pharmaceutical, food and packaging, minerals, chemicals, power generation, metals, engineering, and aerospace among others. The ePTFE membrane is laminated to a large number of substrate materials like polyester, woven glass fibers, and needle felts for the purpose of making filter bags, and pleatable materials like cellulose and polyester for filter cartridges and elements. The substrate material acts as a steady supporting base for the ePTFE membrane and type of substrate material will be ascertained based upon the particular application requirements to which the filters will be implemented.

ePTFE materials are chemically inert and are resistant to most chemicals reaction. In applications where the process environment offers a possibly corrosive condition, such as in alkaline or acidic environment, utmost care must be provided to the substrate material chosen as these materials have quite different features and capabilities. The growing use of ePTFE membranes in such application would be crucial in fueling the market demand.

The Asia-Pacific region contributed to the largest market share in the year 2020. This growth can be attributed to the growing demand for PTFE fabric from various industries, such as construction, packaging, food, chemicals, and textiles, among others.

Key participants include Gore, Toray, Donaldson, Nitto Denko, ZHEJIANG JIARI FLUOROPLASTIC Co. Ltd., Poly Fluoro Ltd., Philips Scientific Inc., Dexmet, Zeus Industrial Products, Saint-Gobain, and Ningbo ChangQi.

Further key findings from the report suggest

ePTFE membranes would account for the largest market share with USD 195.8 million in 2020 in the forecast period. ePTFE membranes find usage in filtration for separating the gas from liquids and/or the separating the micro particles from batches of fine powders. They find application in both automotive and healthcare industries and can be delivered either as pure ePTFE membranes or as ePTFE membranes with polymer backings – like polypropylene or polyethylene.

Medical industry is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period. This can be attributed to the extensive use of ePTFE membranes in medical sectors. Use of the ePTFE material as a filtration media is preferably appropriate to numerous application areas, such as in urine collection, drug delivery, and laparoscopic surgery.

The market for ePTFE in North America is forecasted to reach USD 120.3 million by 2028 from USD 73.5 million from 2020.

Tetratex® ePTFE membrane filter from Donaldson is aiding Elementis Chromium meet strict legislation pertaining to emissions at its Eaglescliffe unit in Stockton-on-Tees, UK. As a global market-leader in Chromium chemicals, with production facilities in the UK and USA, Elementis Chromium is the only producer offering such an exhaustive range of Chromium products. These are used in a varied range of applications comprising leather tanning, pigment intermediate, and metal finishing.

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Membranes

Sheet

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Fabrics

Sealants

Filtration & Separation

Advanced Dielectric Materials

Fluoropolymer Fibers

End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Medical

Automotive

Aerospace

Architecture

Others

The EPTFE market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the EPTFE market.

The EPTFE market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the EPTFE market.

The global EPTFE market is segmented into:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the dominating factors that are influencing the growth of the industry?

In the forecast period, which market segment is expected to rise the most?

What are the risks and challenges that the industry is facing?

In the coming years, which area is projected to dominate the market?

Who are the major players in the market?

What kind of strategic business plans have they made?

