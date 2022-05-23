Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2600 Block of Birney Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, May 23, 2022, in the 2600 block of Birney Place, Southeast.

At approximately 11:46 am, members of the Seventh District were notified of adult male victim who walked in to a local fire station suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Upon further investigation by detectives, it was determined that the offense occurred at the listed location.

The suspects’ vehicle was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.