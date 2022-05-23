Suspect Sought in Unarmed Bank Robbery Offenses in the Sixth and Seventh District
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth and Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to Unarmed Bank Robbery offenses that occurred on Monday, May 23, 2022, in the Sixth and Seventh District.
- Attempted Unarmed Bank Robbery: At approximately 12:01 pm, the suspect entered a bank in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, SE. The suspect passed a note to a teller demanding money. The teller did not comply. The suspect fled the scene without obtaining any property.
- Unarmed Bank Robbery: At approximately 12:07 pm, the suspect entered a bank in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, SE. The suspect passed a note to the teller demanding money. The teller complied and the suspect fled the scene.
The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who can identify this individual or has information regarding these cases should call law enforcement at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted through the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, DC is currently offering a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each bank robbery committed in the District of Columbia.