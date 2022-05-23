Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Pickpocket) and Credit Card Fraud Offenses: 1300 Block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to Robbery (Pickpocket) and Credit Card offenses that occurred on Sunday, May 22, 2022, in the 1300 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 1:00 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect took property from the victim and then fled the scene. The credit card that was taken in this offense was used at a local business.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.